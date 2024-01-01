Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt “American SESH” live at 2024 REVOLT WORLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop lovers, artists, creators, performers, entrepreneurs, and more came together for 2024 REVOLT WORLD. Hosted in Atlanta, GA, from Sept. 20-Sept. 22, it was an event for the ages where attendees with all different types of interests were able to network, learn, and even shake hands with some of their favorite icons. With appearances ranging from Lala Milan to Rob49, informative panels featuring successful business owners, intimate conversations with fashion and music executives, plus a basketball tournament, cosplay competition, headshot studio, and more, there was truly something for everyone.

One guest summarized her experience by saying, “I wish it was a little longer because the ‘Caresha Please’ segment was really good.” Another, a battle rapper and artist herself who goes by the name Gattas, especially appreciated how the event lived and breathed Hip Hop. “My favorite part of REVOLT WORLD was ladies night. Y’all had Flo Milli, BIA, Coi Leray... It was so lit and they killed it! I also enjoyed Offset, and I was excited to see Jerk X Jollof,” she shared.

As 2024 REVOLT WORLD came to a close, we spoke with several attendees to hear their favorite and most memorable parts of the experience.

1. Anna Cobb, founder and CEO of Rejuvenation

All weekend long, between the Creator Studio, Opportunity Center, and REVOLT Stage, attendees could tap into the minds of innovators from a variety of industries. REVOLT’s own Creative Visionary in Residence Pinky Cole Hayes and her fellow restaurateur husband Derrick Hayes led a live episode of “American SESH,” putting together rising entrepreneurs and established business owners in teams to ideate and brainstorm. “My absolute favorite moment was the ‘American SESH!’ Pinky and Derrick are some of the coolest individuals with the brightest minds,” Cobb stated. “Feeding off the energy in the room made me want to push even harder for Rejuvenation, and it reinforced my commitment to providing healthier alternatives in the energy drink industry.”

She also particularly enjoyed the Wellness Area, a space for REVOLT WORLD attendees to stop and recover with meditations, sound baths, breath exercises, and fresh juice and advice from certified health coach and herbalist Elena “Get Well With Elle” Brown. “I felt truly seen as a founder and had the opportunity to breathe and practice my breathwork,” Cobb said. “It was incredibly inspiring, especially as the founder of Rejuvenation — a plant-based energy drink company dedicated to promoting health and wellness.”

2. Luis Guerrero, owner of The Greatest Of The Plates

In between the events meant to spread knowledge, there were also a ton of incredible performances and plain old fun! The Activation Village hosted the Black Menswear fashion show, a mixology competition, the Starry Basketball Tournament, a McDonald’s food truck with a continuous supply of free French fries, and more. “Seeing the Starry activation basketball court was great. It’s always good to see my people at McDonald’s giving out those fresh hot fries — out the grease — amazing,” Guerrero shared.

All three days featured some of the biggest names in Hip Hop, giving the crowd a chance to hear some of their favorite hits live on the WORLD Stage, including a special “Women Are The Future” show on the first night. “The diversity on the stages was dope. I loved seeing Big Bank and Baby Jade with ‘Big Facts.’ That was dope, of course. Cash Cobain, amazing – did great. And then Friday night with the ladies, their performances – Lady London, BIA, Flo Milli, and Coi Leray – they shut the stage down,” he continued.

3. Naomi Koochieku Munroe, artist and content creator

2024 REVOLT WORLD also featured a Gaming Zone, which hosted events like a cosplay competition, NBA 2K25 tournament, and “Men at the Intersection Of Music, Anime, & Gaming” panel. “My favorite part of REVOLT WORLD this weekend was definitely being a part of the cosplay competition. I love seeing so many Black creative people be fun and creative and bold. So much of our fun and whimsy is discouraged,” Munroe expressed.

These elements of REVOLT WORLD were special to a lot of attendees, providing an opportunity to come together and revel in the cultures of not only cosplay and gaming, but of fun and fantasy. Munroe placed high in the cosplay competition, donning an incredible outfit with impressive makeup. “To be celebrated in that way with a bunch of people who are also equally passionate was beautiful. And also, I got Top 3, and I got badges to MomoCon next year,” they said.

4. James Jones; streamer, fashion entrepreneur, and artist

The three-day event spanned a wide variety of activities for guests to participate in, watch, and enjoy. Whether you are a content creator, rising entrepreneur, student, business owner, artist, gamer, or just anyone with an appreciation for the culture, there was something there for you. “It was versatile — you had all types of creators there, the known and unknown. You had different people, from all races, they showed up and had a good time,” Jones stated.

All of these different elements of the culture blended to make 2024 REVOLT WORLD an incredible experience. “I also liked how they had different booths set up. They had music, gaming, business, they had food, they had basketball. It was just all a good vibe,” he continued.

5. Juliet Chidi, content creator

Tons of stars graced the stage across 2024 REVOLT WORLD, from moguls and musicians to designers and creators. One of the highlights was a live episode of “Caresha Please,” featuring Boosie Badazz himself. “My experience here was really fun. I liked it,” Chidi shared. “I got to see Caresha from the City Girls interview Boosie, a Hip Hop legend. And I also saw [Saucy] Santana sitting in the audience, which was really cool.”

The two stars discussed Boosie’s long career, experiences that inspired his music, mental health, cancel culture, and more, even delving into his divisive comments about the LGBTQ+ community and his struggle with PTSD after losing many of his loved ones to homicide. “They talked about different controversial topics, but it was so interesting to see everyone’s perspectives on the situations at hand,” she concluded.

6. Kendra Pierre, fashion designer

Beauty and fashion, as essential elements to the culture, were also a major part of 2024 REVOLT WORLD. Power players like Maya and Brian Smith, founders of The Doux haircare, and Sylvia Brownlee, founder of Skin by Brownlee & Co., offered their unique perspectives as Black entrepreneurs in the beauty industry. Meanwhile, fashion moguls like Law Roach and Kollin Carter shared how they keep innovating after many years in the business.

“My favorite part of REVOLT WORLD had to be ‘The Future Of Fashion Fireside Conversation,’” Pierre said. “As an up-and-coming designer, it definitely motivated me to get back to the root of why I fell in love with fashion in the first place.” Many of REVOLT WORLD’s events are intended to support and uplift the next generation of industry leaders, and Pierre shared how that was exactly what she experienced by attending. “I had been feeling discouraged, but this conversation was exactly what I needed. Everything that Law and Kollin shared made me want to get back in the field with my business, Shop Ken V. I left feeling inspired, motivated, and encouraged to put myself out there and believe that everything will fall into place,” she expressed.

7. Lay Luscious; artist, model, and entrepreneur

Hip Hop is central to REVOLT and REVOLT WORLD. So, some of the biggest in the game came out to entertain, educate, and meet the rising stars of the future. Lay Luscious shared her experience at the event as an artist herself. “I got to freestyle twice. REVOLT actually reposted me to be on their Story, so that was really cool,” she gushed.

Many guests were also able to personally connect with others in their industry at different events and impromptu mingling throughout the weekend, learning from each other and potentially creating new opportunities for the future. “And then DJ Drea [Faux] is from LA -- I’m from San Franscisco -- so we’ve been able to hit it off from that. And everything’s been really cool. It’s been a lot of networking going on,” said the entertainer.