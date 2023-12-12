Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt REVOLT WORLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT, the dynamic force in Black culture and media, is set to ignite Atlanta once more with the highly anticipated return of REVOLT WORLD, presented by Walmart. The experience is set to bring together music, fashion, and entertainment over three days.

At the heart of 2024 REVOLT WORLD lies a stellar lineup of music's biggest stars, including Offset, Yung Miami, Key Glock, Mariah the Scientist, 42 Dugg, N.O.R.E., Pusha T, Rob49, and more. Beyond the music, attendees can immerse themselves in exclusive show tapings, insightful panel discussions, and masterclasses led by industry leaders. Each experience is designed to provide invaluable opportunities for anyone looking to gain knowledge and inspiration from those who have paved the way.

REVOLT WORLD is more than just a showcase of entertainment; it's a catalyst for positive change. The event, which attracted 30,000 attendees in 2023, is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of Black creators and leaders. Through interactive workshops, networking events, and career-building initiatives, this year’s program will foster a thriving ecosystem where rising talent can flourish.

“REVOLT is home for the next generation of creators and cultural leaders actively shaping Hip Hop and youth culture globally,” said REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels. “We believe in creating the future we want to see by providing our community access to experiences like REVOLT WORLD that introduces a new category of cultural events that not only entertains and informs, but truly changes lives.”

Allison Rand, Walmart's associate director of brand experience and talent partnerships, added, “Walmart is dedicated to driving visibility to Black-led brands and creators who are changing the game through our new Black & Unlimited: The Shoutout experience. We are proud to continue our partnership with REVOLT WORLD, where we can collectively support and amplify Black voices and innovation.”

REVOLT WORLD will take place at Pangaea Studios from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22. You can find additional information here.