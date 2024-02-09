On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Latto announced her "Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour," which will see the Clayton County rapper touching down in cities throughout the United States and Canada from October to December. Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo will also be joining along as supporting acts.
The tour announcement arrived after last Friday's (Aug. 9) release of Latto's third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. That project came with 22 songs and collaborations with Young Nudy, Hunxho, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Cardi B, Flo Milli, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the XXL Freshman alum's latest is expected to score a top 20 Billboard 200 debut with just under 27,000 album-equivalent units.
On Monday (Aug. 12), Latto was revealed to be the 2024 Trapper of the Year Award recipient, beating out Killer Mike, GloRilla, and 21 Savage. The distinction was courtesy of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum and REVOLT. "In this era of women, where their impact on culture is undeniable, [we are] proud to partner with the Trap Music Museum to honor Latto as this year’s 'Trapper of the Year,’” said REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels. “We continue to spotlight the creators and visionaries who shape our culture, both locally and globally.”
Check out the full schedule for Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour" below. General sale tickets go live this Friday (Aug. 16).
"Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour" dates:
Oct. 25: Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Oct. 27: Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct 28: Washington, DC – The Anthem
Oct. 29: Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct. 31: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Nov. 1: Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov. 3: Bridgeport, CT – Total Mortgage Arena*
Nov. 4: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 7: Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Nov. 11: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Nov. 12: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 15: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Nov. 16: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Nov. 17: Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov. 21: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Nov. 25: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Nov. 26: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Nov. 29: San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Dec. 1: Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Dec. 4: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec. 5: Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 7: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium