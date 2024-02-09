Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Latto announced her "Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour," which will see the Clayton County rapper touching down in cities throughout the United States and Canada from October to December. Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo will also be joining along as supporting acts.

The tour announcement arrived after last Friday's (Aug. 9) release of Latto's third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. That project came with 22 songs and collaborations with Young Nudy, Hunxho, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Cardi B, Flo Milli, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the XXL Freshman alum's latest is expected to score a top 20 Billboard 200 debut with just under 27,000 album-equivalent units.

On Monday (Aug. 12), Latto was revealed to be the 2024 Trapper of the Year Award recipient, beating out Killer Mike, GloRilla, and 21 Savage. The distinction was courtesy of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum and REVOLT. "In this era of women, where their impact on culture is undeniable, [we are] proud to partner with the Trap Music Museum to honor Latto as this year’s 'Trapper of the Year,’” said REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels. “We continue to spotlight the creators and visionaries who shape our culture, both locally and globally.”

Check out the full schedule for Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour" below. General sale tickets go live this Friday (Aug. 16).

Oct. 25: Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Oct. 27: Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct 28: Washington, DC – The Anthem

Oct. 29: Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 31: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Nov. 1: Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 3: Bridgeport, CT – Total Mortgage Arena*

Nov. 4: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 7: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Nov. 11: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Nov. 12: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 15: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Nov. 16: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov. 17: Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov. 21: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 25: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Nov. 26: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Nov. 29: San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 1: Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Dec. 4: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec. 5: Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 7: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium