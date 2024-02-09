Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (June 7), Latto unveiled a remix of "Sunday Service" with help from Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli. Over the Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and Bankroll Got It-produced offering, the trio reminded listeners who's running the game, beginning with a hard-hitting verse from Flo Milli.

"Since a jit, thought I was grown, I ain't never watched my tone/ I would cry over these n**gas, but a b**ch never alone/ Wanna fight me 'bout some d**k 'cause you checkin' n**gas' phones/ I hope that ain't your only n**ga, he ain't never comin' home/ H**, I'll take over your city, b**ch, you p**sy, you a kitty/ We pull up like Sunday service, beat a b**ch and show no pity..."

For the collaboration's visual, Latto and Flo Milli joined Megan Thee Stallion backstage during a recent stop of her "Hot Girl Summer Tour," which boasts GloRilla as an opening act and will continue throughout Europe and North America until its closing date in Washington, D.C., where the Houston star will headline the 2024 Broccoli City Festival.

As REVOLT previously reported, Megan surprised her Hotties with the official artwork for her upcoming album on Sunday (June 2). The cover depicted the rapper in the nude and partially inside of a cocoon. She also confirmed that the body of work will be released on June 28.

In an interview with L'Officiel, she spoke on what fans can expect from her third studio LP, which she described as a "rebirth." "I'm really not focused on the negativity on my album," she explained, continuing, "I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn't stop at anger. My emotion doesn't stop at sadness because I did grow, and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy. So, you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I'm starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there."