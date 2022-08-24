Image Image Credit Miikka Skaffari/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (June 2), Megan Thee Stallion surprised her Hotties with the official artwork for her upcoming album, Megan. The cover depicted the rapper in the nude and partially inside of a cocoon. She also confirmed that the body of work will be released June 28.

In November 2023, she marked her return to wax with the raw and intense “Cobra,” a song that addressed what the emcee had been dealing with mentally. “Breakin' down and I had the whole world watchin', but the worst part is, really, who watched me? Every night, I cried, I almost died, and nobody close tried to stop it, long as everybody gettin' paid, right?” she rapped. The former 1501 Certified signee followed that with the chart-topping "HISS" this past January.

It's been two years since Megan released her sophomore LP, Traumazine, an 18-song effort with additional assists from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Dua Lipa, Sauce Walka, and more. That project earned the Houston star a top-five placement on the Billboard 200 and a gold certification.

Currently, the XXL Freshman alum is taking over cities via her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" with GloRilla. Unfortunately, those looking forward to seeing her on stage for the first of two nights in Atlanta were met with a concert cancellation on Saturday (June 1).

"After speaking with the Mayor's office regarding the continued water leak issues affecting downtown Atlanta, the city... is unable to accommodate the Megan Thee Stallion performance scheduled for tonight," read an announcement on Twitter. "State Farm Arena and Live Nation continue to be in communication with the City of Atlanta [and] the Department of Watershed Management office, and will provide updates as appropriate. We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena's social media pages for the most current information."