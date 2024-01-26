Image Image Credit Robyn Beck / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Demand to see Megan Thee Stallion on her first headlining arena tour has been extremely high, so much so that the hot girl has expanded the international show two days after presale tickets became available.

“Since you already sold out a few dates so quickly, I added another Atlanta and Chicago date!” tweeted Megan on Friday (March 22), the day general ticket sales opened. The second shows were added to Chicago on Sunday, May 19, and Atlanta on Friday, May 31. “Get your outfits and be ready to party hard in the VIP lounge, hotties! And do not start fussing, Houston hotties, [laugh out loud], I’m trying to figure out how I can add another date!” continued her message to fans.

Among the sold-out dates are Madison Square Garden in New York on May 21, the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 11, the Toyota Center in Houston on June 14, as well as concerts in Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Tampa. The first leg of the tour has 22 dates across the U.S., beginning on May 19 with special tour guest GloRilla. The European leg kicks off on June 4 and will see the rapper make eight stops at arenas in Paris, Dublin and London. Currently, her final tour performance is scheduled for July 27, when she hits the stage at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

Megan announced that she was hitting the road back in January during a “Good Morning America” segment. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since, like, 2019. And so, this is gon’ be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer,” she said. “I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

This year’s new music release will mark her third studio album and her first as an independent artist. Her previous LPs include 2020’s successful debut, Good News, and 2022’s follow-up, Traumazine. Thus far, she has dropped off two singles, “Cobra,” and “HISS,” which both set social media ablaze with her vulnerable and no holds barred lyrics. The reveal of project number three’s name and release date have not been announced.