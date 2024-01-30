Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on social media to share the full schedule for her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" earlier today (March 20). In addition, she revealed that GloRilla will be the tour's opening act and shared a Twitter-exclusive poster of her in the nude, which quickly brought her social media fans over the edge.

"I just opened my feed and the first thing I saw was Megan Thee Stallion's sand-covered a**. Lovely way to start my day," said user SophGopher, while iamhersiobhan made mention of all the events happening around the same time. "This is just going to be one broke summer," the user humorously wrote. "Chris brown on tour, Tank on tour, Megan Thee Stallion on tour, Jhené Aiko on tour, Usher on tour... What in the actual f**k?”

As REVOLT previously reported, Megan spoke on lining up a new LP with a tour during an interview on "Good Morning America."

“We’re having the tour this year. The ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ is gonna be [in] 2024, summertime,” she said in a taped segment. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside, doing my own thing during the summer, like, since 2019.”

She continued, “This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do wanna give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.” Unfortunately, the Houston talent didn’t reveal a title or release date for the highly anticipated body of work.

Back in November 2023, Megan kicked off a new album campaign with "Cobra," which was preceded by snake-heavy promotion. In January, she struck again with "HISS," a hard-hitting cut that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out some more Twitter reactions to Megan’s tour announcement below.