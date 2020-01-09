Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 13), Megan Thee Stallion hopped on social media to announce her "Hot Girl Summer Tour," which will touch down in North America and Europe. Fans were also able to check out a flyer showing the rapper in a bikini with a list of cities printed on its side.

"Hotties, get ready to come have some fun with me," Megan's message read. "Get your outfits ready now! [We're] getting started this May. I told you what cities today to get y'all prepared! Check back in on [March 20] for official dates. I'm so excited."

Back in January, the Houston, TX talent delivered a haymaker with the LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It, and Shawn “Source” Jarrett-produced "HISS." The track saw her taking aim at different individuals, including an unnamed love interest.

"Say he f**ked Megan and now he the topic, these n**gas thinkin' they lowered the value, all this free promo, I'm turnin' a profit/ Hate when a n**ga be kissin' and tellin', say he a player, but he in his feelings/ Bet I won't give up the p**sy again, s**t, should've gave it to his friend..."

As REVOLT previously reported, "HISS" was a big hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Following its debut, the song landed at No. 1 thanks to 29.2 million first-week streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 104,000 downloads.

The XXL Freshman alum explained the meaning behind the hard-hitting effort in a phone call to "The Breakfast Club." “Every time one of these motherf**kers uses Megan Thee Stallion’s name, they get 24 hours of attention," she explained to the hosts. "Basically, I understand what y’all doing, and I want y’all to get up off me. Use something else. Do something different. Use another tactic. This one getting old."

Check out the flyer for Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" below.