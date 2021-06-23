Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Rick Kern / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and BIA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 31), GloRilla unveiled a remix of her and Megan Thee Stallion's well-received Ehhthang Ehhthang collaboration, "Wanna Be." The updated version of the Ace Charisma, Jorge "Ace" Taveras, MKMentality, Payday and Yo Gotti-produced offering came with a new verse from past collaborator Cardi B, who appeared to take shots at another female peer on wax.

"A** and t**ties come out when it's sunny/ Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me/ She did what? Had no idea/ Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B**ch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya/ Cheap lookin' a** h**, weak lookin' a** h**/ Great Value me lookin' a** h**/ Girl, these b**ches be p**sy/ Delete every tweet lookin' a** h**..."

Upon listening to the Soulja Boy and Project Pat-sampled effort, fans speculated that the shots were directed at BIA, who may or may not have targeted Cardi in the past. Interestingly enough, BIA hopped on Twitter shortly after the release of "Wanna Be (Remix)" with an intriguing message. "B**ches is wack. B**ches is trash. I should hang b**ches right over my knee the way I be puttin' my belt to they a**," she wrote. The "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" talent also shared a clip of a rap battle that further raised eyebrows.

GloRilla's Ehhthang Ehhthang was released back in April with 12 songs and additional features from Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey and Finesse2Tymes. The project -- led by the viral hit "Yeah Glo!" -- debuted within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, the latter of which matched the success of 2022's Anyways, Life's Great...

Check out "Wanna Be (Remix)" and, if you missed it, a visual for the song’s original iteration below.