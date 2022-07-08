Image Image Credit Screenshot from GloRilla’s “High AF” video Image Alt Snoop Dogg and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 17), GloRilla dropped off a new visual for “High AF,” a direct tribute to the cannabis lifestyle. “Blowing through these leaves, I just got the munchies, did the dash to Dixie Queen/ This s**t breaking down with ease, you ain’t gon' see a seed, said that I quit smoke like Snoop and they dumb a** believed," the Memphis talent humorously rapped on the Mike Mixer and QuisGotHitz-produced offering.

Courtesy of Diesel Films, viewers could watch Glo get lifted in different locations, including a random residence and a greenhouse full of magical plants. Matching the song's raps, she also paid a visit to Snoop Dogg, who quickly joined in on the smoke session in his legendary studio.

"High AF" is the latest clip from Glo's well-received Ehhthang Ehhthang project, which consisted of 12 hard-hitting cuts -- including the viral "Yeah Glo!" and Megan Thee Stallion-assisted "Wanna Be." The project debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

As REVOLT previously reported, GloRilla spoke to her fans about the success of "Yeah Glo!" after a another drop received a lukewarm response. “Y’all made me feel real crazy when I dropped ‘Cha Cha [Cha].’ Like, y’all made me feel real crazy back then, and I want y’all to know that. I came back with a vengeance, [you] feel me? But you know, I love criticism,” she said during a livestream. “I love it until I feel like motherf**kers be crying because motherf**kers do be crying sometimes. But yeah, you know what I’m saying — you learn from your mistakes and you do better.”

The XXL Freshman alum continued, "I’m really here to tell y’all I’m on it. I’m back on it. I’m never getting off of it, [you] feel me? It’s always gon’ be ‘It is what it is.’ At the end of the motherf**king day, the day gon’ motherf**king end… [and everything] always gon’ be [everything]."