GloRilla has the streets yelling “Yeah Glo!” after dropping off her latest single, but that wasn’t the case late last year when she released the “Oochie Wally” sampled “Cha Cha Cha.” The track featured Fivio Foreign, but despite being on fire all of 2022, the two artists failed to garner the same traction among supporters as her previous efforts had done.

Featured on CMG’s Gangsta Art 2 compilation, Glo and Foreign debuted at No. 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Memphis emcee recently confided to her fans that the lackluster response to the song came as a surprise. “Y’all made me feel real crazy when I dropped ‘Cha Cha [Cha],’ like, y’all made me feel real crazy back then, and I want y’all to know that,” she said during an Instagram Live chat. Instead of allowing the lack of support shown to the track to derail her rising trajectory, she went back in the booth with added motivation and crafted “Yeah Glo!”

“I came back with a vengeance, [you] feel me? But you know, I love criticism… I love it until I feel like motherf**kers be crying because motherf**kers do be crying sometimes. But yeah, you know what I’m saying — you learn from your mistakes, and you do better,” said BET’s 2022 Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist Award recipient.

Moreover, she reassured followers, “I’m really here to tell y’all I’m on it. I’m back on it. I’m never getting off of it, [you] feel me? It’s always gon’ be ‘It is what it is.’ At the end of the motherf**king day, the day gon’ motherf**king end… [everything] always gon’ be [everything],” before imparting a bit of wisdom she picked up from her mentor Yo Gotti. “Gotta keep that confidence. I heard that from a wise man. A wise man once told me, your confidence keep building… Don’t lose your confidence.”

The “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” hitmaker is currently preparing her follow-up to her debut album, Anyways, Life’s Great… This month, it was revealed that she will also be hitting the road with Megan Thee Stallion for the "Hot Girl Summer Tour," which is hitting arenas in North America and Europe from May to July.