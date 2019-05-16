Image Image Credit Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever since she found national success via the Hitkidd-backed “F.N.F. (Let's Go),” GloRilla has continued to exude a level of positive energy that simply can’t be avoided. The combination of sincere raps and a strong Memphis accent quickly set her apart from her peers, so much so that Yo Gotti didn’t waste time to partner up with her in her career. She even earned notable cosigns from the likes of Cardi B, Saweetie, and Latto.

While early fans have found much inspiration from her lyrical rawness and transparency, Big Glo’s penchant for delivering lessons on wax became a genuine hot topic after a Baltimore pastor utilized a couple of her lines in his sermon. As REVOLT previously reported, Melech E. M. Thomas made it clear just how powerful and anointing songs like “Tomorrow” can be for GloRilla’s exponentially growing fanbase. “We are inspired by her vulnerability to ‘stop overthinking’ because even though ‘every day the sun don't shine,’ our ‘tomorrow’ still holds the capacity to blow our minds,” he said.

We decided to collect other lines from GloRilla’s catalog that should serve as words of affirmation for many. Check them out below.

1. Blessed: “Money long, check, p**sy good, check, mama straight, check, right now I'm feelin' blessed.”

One of the biggest lessons one could take from such a line is to focus on the world from a positive view. As she rapped on the Macaroni Toni-backed offering, it’s always good to remind yourself of you and your loved ones’ accomplishments instead of dwelling on the negatives in your life.

2. Internet Trolls: “You could be who you wanna be, live how you wanna live, stunt how you wanna stunt, give what you 'posed to give, say what you wanna say, feel how you wanna feel.”

You heard the queen. Don’t let critics or naysayers tell you what you can or can’t do. Always be yourself and stay firm in your thoughts, morals, and actions. As you can see, it only continued to lead to increased success for GloRilla.

3. Better Thangs (Remix): “I had to realize what I tolerate is optional, and anything I tell myself is possible.”

When the creator of one of the most earth-shifting prayers known to existence recruits you for a track, it means something. In this case, Ciara recruited Big Glo for a remix of the already uplifting cut “Better Thangs,” which led to the rewind-worthy quote above. Simply put: You are in control of your own destiny.

4. Get That Money: “Who said working played out? I know b**ches gettin' that bag.”

While the idea of not having to grind to receive financial freedom is an understandable dream, social media often gives the false impression that our community isn’t willing to put feet to the pavement to accomplish our goals. Above, GloRilla made it clear that not only is she putting in the necessary work, but plenty of other ladies are also happily doing the same.

5. Embarrasing: “Let me run this money up and get rich like them athletes.”

Big Glo isn’t just preaching about getting to the bag on her own songs. Linking with YTB Fatt, she confidently lets listeners know that she’s focused on generational wealth and isn’t content with minimal funds. She’s using her talents to build prosperity just like her Black peers on the court and on the field.

6. Overstood: “Don't regret my past because it made me who I am today, gotta keep that hunger, it ain't never too much on my plate.”

This one here has two powerful points to carry with you through the day. The first? All of the decisions that you made in life have led you to where you are in this moment, so don’t dwell on past missteps. The second is to work hard to achieve success. God won’t give you more than you can handle.

7. Put It On Da Floor (GloMix): “Lame n**gas bring you down, real n**gas help you grow.”

While putting her own spin on Latto and Cardi B’s hit collaboration, GloRilla decided to provide the masses with some short-yet-stern relationship advice. This isn’t just in regard to romance, either – any person that you allow in your life can become a negative or a positive stressor. Be mindful of who gets the opportunity to enter your circle.

8. Out Loud Thinking: “Livin' single and I'm happy, I ain't tryna be a couple, tryna triple all my income now, I gotta do some doubles.”

On her Anyways, Life’s Great... closer, GloRilla kept it real about being a giver in the song’s first lines. Unfortunately, for many, it’s a trait that many both abuse and fail to reciprocate. As Glo is all too aware of this, her focus remains on herself primarily – especially when it comes to building her financial portfolio.

9. Yeah Glo!: “I'm cocky, b**ch, when I was just humble they didn't appreciate it, young, wealthy, and ratchet, I'm the hood b**ches' motivation, on top of the world now, they tried to underestimate me, get 'em, Glo!”

Self-affirmation is not only beneficial, but it’s also essential to a person’s confidence and mental health. Here, GloRilla makes it clear that she’s going to give herself flowers whether others do or not. She also hopes that by doing so, others looking to follow in her footsteps utilize self-assurance.

10. Unh Unh: “They say my 15 minutes up, I'm only 15 minutes in.”

One could interpret such a poignant line in a variety of different ways, depending on the knowledge you seek from it. One of those ways could be for people who are constantly told that their success isn’t going to have longevity. As Glo rapped, your response to those detractors can be as simple as this: “I’m only just getting started.”

11. Westside Baby (Gutta): “Don't owe nobody s**t, so what the f**k I gotta cap about?”

Another powerful quote that doesn’t need much of a breakdown. If people don’t believe your story, let them think whatever they choose – you don’t owe them an explanation. Express your truth however you feel.

12. Funk Flex freestyle: “Shout out to Yo Gotti, he made me rich with about 500K, put in all that work and made it ugly in 100 days.”

Even at her most cocky, GloRilla is still as graceful as ever. While it remains important to credit yourself for your achievements, it’s admirable to express your appreciation for those who provided you with crucial opportunities. In this case, Glo acknowledged her hometown peer for giving her the tools to jump to that next level in her career.

13. Mo Money Mo Problems: “Last year, I said, ‘I’m coming out,’ this year, I’m tryna show people.”

Even before the major fame, GloRilla knew what she wanted to accomplish in music. By reaching back to a bonafide Hip Hop classic, she expressed understanding of the industry while also stating that nothing was going to stop her from getting what she wants out of life – a mantra that many of us should be able to use.