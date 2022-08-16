Image Image Credit Reginald Cunningham /Aliah Anderson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Reverend Melech E. M. Thomas and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A Baltimore pastor made an online connection with GloRilla after using one of her biggest songs in his sermon. On Tuesday (March 5), Melech E. M. Thomas shared a recording of him flipping the Memphis rapper's "Tomorrow" single into an inspirational speech for his congregation at Payne Memorial AME.

"My love for preaching has always been influenced by the similarities between Black preachers and rappers. From content, delivery, stage presence, and, sometimes, even the message," he wrote about the special moment on social media. "GloRilla consistently puts out affirming and inspirational lyrical content, and, consistently, her lyrics find their way into my sermons. This small clip from Sunday’s sermon speaks to how quickly God can 'spin the block' on you... I hope that this serves as a reminder that no matter how rough your day may end, you can always fall in love with your tomorrow!"

It didn't take long before GloRilla caught wind of Pastor Thomas' uplifting sermon. "Turn to yo' neighbor and say, 'Yeah Glo!'" she stated to her followers after sharing the clip on her Instagram page.

Today (March 7), Thomas provided REVOLT with his reaction to the spiritual exchange. "It's honestly kind of surreal," he expressed. "I posted that clip just to add to an already ongoing conversation about how consistently inspiring Glorilla's lyrics have been. There is no way I could have predicted that it would have taken off the way that it did!"

When asked about what he would say to the CMG artist regarding her motivational subject matter, he said, "So, I think it's awesome that Big Glo was able to see how impactful she is. I can only imagine how the demands of the record industry pull at her joy, her authenticity, and her faith. But [for] those of us who bear witness to her lyrics, we are inspired by her vulnerability to ‘stop overthinking’ because even though ‘every day the sun don't shine,’ our ‘tomorrow’ still holds the capacity to blow our minds.”

Thomas continued, “I believe GloRilla has the ability to turn her recording booth into a pulpit to inspire people who the church rejects. If there is any encouraging word I can give my new sister Gloria, it's three simple words: 'GET 'EM, GLO!' And if she's ever in Baltimore, there's space for her at Payne Memorial."