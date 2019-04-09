Image Image Credit Valerie Macon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Life is getting sweeter for Latto, who is fresh off the release of her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. On Monday (Aug. 12), it was announced that the “Big Energy” rapper has been declared the recipient of the 2024 Trapper of the Year Award.

The distinguished honor is presented by media partners REVOLT and the Trap Music Museum. The attraction, founded by Grammy Award-winner T.I. in 2019, is in Atlanta, Georgia, and showcases trap music’s biggest stars who have had an undeniable influence on the culture. Latto can now add her name to the respected list that includes the likes of the “King of the South” himself T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz, to name a few of the artists whose albums and records are displayed in the museum's exhibits.

This year’s runners-up included Killer Mike, GloRilla, and 21 Savage. Past honorees are Moneybagg Yo, who was recognized as 2021’s Trapper of the Year, and Future for the summer of 2022. At only 25 years old, the proud representative of Clayton County has more than a decade in the game. Early fans were introduced to the lyricist when she appeared on the companion series “The Rap Game” as a teenager. She has since captured the attention of millions more with her “Big Energy” records and status as one of the younger generations’ statewomen, continuing to push boundaries with music that resonates with listeners.

"In this era of women, where their impact on culture is undeniable, REVOLT is proud to partner with the Trap Music Museum to honor Latto as this year’s 'Trapper of the Year,’” said Detavio Samuels, CEO at REVOLT. “We continue to spotlight the creators and visionaries who shape our culture, both locally and globally,” he added.

The “Lottery” rapper will be recognized at the Trapper of the Year Award ceremony at the museum on Aug. 29. Fans are invited to celebrate Latto and participate in festivities, which will include trap karaoke hosted by comedian Navv Greene. In a released statement, The Trap Music Museum’s marketing director James Miller shared that “Latto’s music and artistry exemplify what it means to be a trapper. Her authenticity, passion, and relentless work ethic inspire many, and we are proud to honor her with this award."

The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper released her latest project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, on Friday (Aug. 9). She considers the effort her most comprehensive album to date. The track list includes the well-received “Sunday Service (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli as well as “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B.