Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caresha and Boosie Badazz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The energy was unmatched during the live taping of “Caresha Please” at 2024 REVOLT WORLD. Caresha, also known as Yung Miami, brought her unfiltered and lively personality to the stage, and her guest Boosie Badazz was the perfect match. The conversation was a mix of real talk, humor, and reflection, touching on everything from family life to the struggles of navigating fame. Boosie, never one to shy away from saying exactly how he feels, gave fans a rare glimpse into his more vulnerable side, while also maintaining the unapologetic persona he's known for. The duo’s chemistry kept the audience engaged, whether they were laughing at Boosie’s quick responses or getting serious when the conversation shifted to deeper topics. The session was a perfect balance of entertainment and emotion, showing both Boosie’s enduring charisma and Caresha’s skills as a host who knows how to dig into the core of a conversation without losing the fun.

1. Boosie opening up about his mental health and PTSD

During the conversation, Boosie offered a rare moment of transparency when discussing his mental health and the impact of losing 14 friends to homicide. He admitted that, despite the loss, he's learned to find joy in life. "I’m supposed to be crying but I’m happy. I got to live this s**t out," Boosie said, reflecting on how he’s managed to cope with the grief. This raw admission gave the audience a glimpse into how his lively personality is rooted in survival. He further explained that coming out of such darkness has pushed him to live in the moment, "I promised myself when I came home I’m going to make myself smile. I’m not trying to dwell on the past, my past is ugly." His resilience in the face of such trauma was both powerful and inspirational, showing that behind his larger-than-life persona is someone who has had to fight for peace of mind.

2. Boosie accepting his legendary status in Hip Hop

Caresha asked Boosie if he considered himself a legend in the industry, and without hesitation, he said “yes.” The crowd’s response was instant — they agreed. But even though he’s earned the recognition, Boosie made it clear that he doesn’t depend on external validation. When Caresha followed up by asking if he feels like he receives his flowers, he admitted that he doesn’t think so but isn’t waiting around for anyone to hand them over either. “I give myself my own flowers, that's why I’m such an outcast,” he said. This moment was a reminder of why Boosie has always stood out in Hip Hop. He’s been able to thrive without constantly seeking approval from industry gatekeepers, keeping his focus on staying true to himself. His confidence and independence in a field where clout often dictates success made the moment even more impactful.

3. Caresha’s intro gift game with fans

Before the deep conversations and laughs began, Caresha set the tone by showing love to her fans in a way only she could. She engaged the audience with a playful intro, bringing a special energy that immediately made everyone feel part of the show. Fans had the chance to participate in her Resha Wheel, a fun game where they could spin for a special prize. This interactive moment was the perfect way to get the crowd hyped up before the real conversation kicked off. It was a signature Caresha move, effortlessly blending her charm with fan interaction, making it clear that her success as a host is rooted in how well she connects with people. From the jump, it was clear that the audience wasn’t just there to watch — they were part of the experience.

4. The Smoke segment

Caresha didn’t hold back when it came time for “The Smoke,” a popular segment known for its off-the-wall questions and fast-paced energy. In this part of the show, guests are put on the spot, with only seconds to answer Caresha’s bold questions. Boosie was no exception — she hit him with rapid-fire topics that had the audience buzzing. From addressing past controversies to weighing in on touchy subjects, Boosie handled it all without missing a beat. His unfiltered responses kept the crowd entertained, and his quick wit shined through. This segment was a fan favorite, showcasing Caresha's ability to keep things lively while Boosie effortlessly navigated the heat.

5. Boosie addressing negative claims about performing at 41

At 41, Boosie isn’t phased by critics who suggest he’s too old to still be hitting the stage. In fact, he embraces it. When the topic of age came up, he flipped the narrative, explaining that it’s a blessing to still be performing and making money in the game. “It’s a blessing if you are still able to get that money,” he said. Caresha praised his longevity, recognizing that not many artists from his era have managed to maintain the same level of relevance and success. Boosie’s perspective on aging in Hip Hop was refreshing. Instead of feeling defensive about being older, he celebrated the fact that he’s still out here making moves, a rare feat in an industry that often discards its veterans.

6. Master P, Baby, and J Prince receiving their flowers

Boosie made it clear that he hasn’t forgotten those who paved the way for him, giving respect to Master P, Baby, and J Prince. He shared how their music and hustle not only inspired him but helped guide his career. “I really understood their music,” Boosie explained, emphasizing that he could relate to both their sounds and their lifestyles. Growing up in Louisiana, he saw himself in their success stories and used them as motivation to make it out. “I saw them coming out of Louisiana. I'm like I can make it too!” This moment underscored Boosie’s appreciation for the OGs of the southern rap scene and his understanding that their influence goes beyond music — it’s about the grind and survival in an unforgiving industry.

7. Canceling cancel culture

Cancel culture? Boosie isn’t concerned. When the topic came up, he didn’t shy away from letting it be known that he isn’t worried about being canceled. “People love me. I ain't hating on nobody. I ain't doing none of that, I'm just making people smile,” he said, dismissing the notion that cancel culture could slow him down. His defiance against the pressures of social media was classic Boosie — unapologetic and confident. While many artists fear backlash, Boosie embraced the fact that his core fan base remains loyal, and that’s what matters most to him.