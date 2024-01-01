Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caresha Brownlee aka Yung Miami hosting Caresha Please Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We know you heard – REVOLT's hit show “Caresha Please” returned for another season hosted by the one and only Caresha Brownlee, aka Yung Miami, and it’s spicier than ever. Braving the hot seat; the rapper, host, fashionista and businesswoman infamously sat down for a special episode alongside Saucy Santana, who probed the star about her mental health, City Girls, publicly arguing with JT, and so much more. It was one of her most viral “Caresha Please” moments of all time. As always, she continues to deliver intimate, hilarious and juicy conversations with details you just can’t find anywhere else.

So, how can you tune into the award-winning series? There are several ways across our digital platforms, depending on your preference. You can stay right here with us on the website, download the app, or even hit up our YouTube channel. Get into our quick and informative list below -- with direct links to each platform included -- to make sure you don’t miss the smoke.

1. The REVOLT website

As mentioned, we have you covered right here on the site. Head to the “Caresha Please” show page, and you can rewatch our record-breaking season one with guests like G Herbo, Ari Fletcher, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, JT, Kevin Gates and more. Season two is also available as new episodes drop every other Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, every subsequent season will be posted, as they are released, for your viewing pleasure.

2. The REVOLT app

Watching on your phone? Our app is a great option for quick and easy access to your favorite REVOLT shows and more exclusive content. Once you download it, click “Discover” to see all available series, including “Caresha Please.” Yung Miami is always a hot topic, so you can also usually find her new episodes on the homepage under “Trending” when they drop every other Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to get the app.

3. The REVOLT YouTube channel

Unless you’re living under a rock, you know that REVOLT’s YouTube channel is poppin’. We’re constantly updating the platform with new content, interviews, and fire shows. If YT is more your speed, head to the “Caresha Please” page every other Thursday at 8 p.m. ET here to stay up to date.

It’s worth noting that all those attending 2024 REVOLT WORLD will be in for a treat, as Caresha will be in the building filming her season two episode starring Boosie Badazz with a live studio audience. Cop your tickets here to see the star work her magic in person. If you can’t attend, don’t worry – you'll be able to watch at a later date using any of the above platforms. Stay tuned!