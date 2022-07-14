Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Caresha Brownlee aka Yung Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One thing about Miami’s own Caresha Brownlee, she’s never scared of the smoke. In fact, she always comes with the fire. Fire fits. Fire music. Fire lifestyle. And now, more fire conversations. With the return of “Caresha Please,” the star is more vulnerable than ever with her fans and critics. She knows there’ll forever be naysayers who will find something to talk crap about. Unfortunately for them, they’re getting zero power and satisfaction when it comes to not only silencing her but speaking for her.

Caresha, formerly known as Yung Miami, is jumping out of her quiet Aquarius bubble to speak for herself. Stand up for herself even.

In this exclusive interview with REVOLT’s head of editorial, Isha Thorpe, the rapper turned TV show host and entrepreneur opens up about her hit series “Caresha Please,” how nervous she was during its first episodes, and even admitted that viewers weren’t the only people who Kevin Gates left speechless during his X-rated, viral episode. She also reveals more of her aspirations outside of being the Black Oprah.

Check out the fun interview below!

Season one was a really big success for you. So, going into this new season, what are the emotions that you're feeling?

I'm feeling excited. I think that season one, I was so nervous because it was my first time ever stepping into that lane as far as having a podcast and interviewing people. I'm used to being interviewed, so I was very nervous season one. I felt like with every episode, I was overcoming my anxiety of speaking because I'm a shy speaker. So, every episode I was getting more comfortable. But this season, I'm just very excited. If anything, I'm just excited to be back. I'm excited to announce season two. I feel happy. My excitement is coming from a place of happiness.

I didn't know you were nervous. You have a really good poker face. I never would have guessed.

Oh my God, I was so nervous! Every time I interviewed somebody I was like, "I just want y'all to know that I'm so, so nervous." They were like, "No, we're nervous." I'm like, "No, I'm nervous." We'd do a shot and then we'd get into it, but I was nervous every episode.

So, this time you're feeling more relaxed. Do you feel more like you know what to expect when you're interviewing people?

Yeah, I feel like I'm comfortable now. I feel like it's my job now. At first, I was just trying to get the hang of it... I was just nervous if something comes up, how do I navigate it? How do I breeze through it? But I think that I've mastered it now, so now I'm excited and I feel like I got the hang of it. It felt like right to me. I look forward to waking up and going to work.

What changes have you made to this show for the new season?

I changed the look of the show. [Season one], we [were] mobile. We went to the artist, and we made it comfortable for whoever we [were] interviewing. Now, this time I have a set space, so it's a whole new look. It's a whole new field. It's a whole new stage design. We added new segments to the show, and we are going to have new and more exciting guests. I think that last season I did a lot of artists. This season, I'm expanding it. I want to do athletes; I want to do actors. So, we have special guests this season.

As a host, what changes have you made? How exactly have you evolved?

As a host, I haven't really changed much. Probably, like I said, I changed segments in the show. But as a host, I plan to be the same host. I think as a host, I made people feel comfortable. I think as a host, I made people more open. I think as a host, I made people feel like they [were] able to get out what they needed to get out and feel comfortable. So as a host, I wouldn't want to change anything. I felt like I did good as a host.

Do you still want to be the Black Oprah?

I'm still a Black Oprah. Ain't nothing changed. No, I'm kidding (laughs)… I say that in the most respectful way. When I say that, I say that respectfully. Oprah is Oprah, and that's what I plan to take “Caresha Please” [to] and that's who I admire to be. So, when I say that, I say that respectfully.

What are some things about her that you look up to?

She's a Black billionaire, she's a businesswoman.

Are there any other journalists that you look up to aside from Oprah or is she the main one?

I'm not going to lie. I love Wendy Williams. When I think of my show and what can I bring different to the show, what topics I should touch on or just how to flow my show, I look at Wendy Williams as inspiration. I go and rewatch some of her episodes or just her hot topics, and her audience and how she connected with her audience. She was really, really big in that space. So, I would say Wendy Williams.

Yeah, I could see that for you. She still asks tough questions, but it was still entertaining. It wasn't like Diane Sawyer.

She asked the questions that needed to be answered. She didn't tippy toe around anything… She was doing her job the way that she wanted to do her job and she didn't care. That's what I be trying to do. I want to do my job. I want it to be comfortable. I don't ever want to come off aggressive or why would I say that? But I do want it to be a good interview and make sure I ask the questions that needs to be answered. I felt like that's what Wendy Williams did.

What are three important things that every entertainment talk show should have?

A good production team because I think that when you go somewhere -- whenever you go to interview somebody -- I think that your production, your team plays a part, like hospitality, how you treat the guests. The guests should always leave feeling comfortable and like, "Oh my God, I would do that again."

The second thing I would say is I think that you should feel comfortable. The third thing is I think that you should know something about the guest because I hate when... You ever watch [an] interview [where] there is no connection? I feel like it is because sometimes the interviewer doesn't know who they're interviewing, or they really didn't do their homework. So sometimes it just be like awkward and weird. So, I feel like you should always be educated on the person that you're interviewing.

As a journalist, anytime I see that, it's like you could tell when the interviewer just didn't do their homework, and that just makes the whole conversation awkward.

I think that's very important though. I think that you should study the person that you are about to interview, or you should know something, or what they're working on, or something they're overcoming. You should know what you are speaking to them about.

Right. It takes 10 minutes to Google something. It shouldn't be hard.

(Laughs)

Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Rick Ross and Caresha aka Yung Miami Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Has that happened to you in your career? I'm sure you could tell when someone didn't do their homework, right?

Yeah. That happened to me two times before. I was doing the interview and then the interviewer was like, "Oh." I was like, "Do you know who you talking to? Did you want to talk to me? Are you excited about talking to me? Do you really want to write this article on me? Because I wouldn't want you to..." You know what I'm saying? Y'all know nothing about me, and it just reads wrong. So, I think that's why I think that that's so important.

What are three things that you think a show shouldn't have at all? Aside from bad interviews.

I don't know. Three things that a show shouldn't have. I honestly don't know…What are three things a show shouldn't have?

Well, it shouldn't have someone who doesn't know the person. That's one.

Uh-huh.

But, I don't know. As the person who's gotten interviewed so much, have you ever been on a show like, “This isn't a good idea”?

I think, that's what I'm saying. It all depends on who is interviewing you and the energy. Sometimes I walk in a room and I just be like... It didn't even have to be the interviewer. It could just be the energy. Then I leave the energy and I kind of be in my head, and then I'll call my team like, "I don't know about that." So, that's why I just feel like the energy and the person that you're interviewing… you should be able to feel energy, and you should feel like the person knows much about you or they're excited to have you on the show.

Who were your favorite guests in season one?

One of my favorite guests was Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Gates was my absolute -

Yeah, I want to ask you about him!

Yeah. He was like my fav-fav. I feel like he came and set the tone. I felt like he changed, and he set the tone out the gate. He did what he was supposed to do for the season. Megan as well. I love Megan's energy, me and her are both Aquarius, and I just felt like we just had great energy and great chemistry on the show. G Herbo, I love G Herbo. He was so funny. I love Trina. I love everyone. But, it had to be Kevin Gates, G Herbo, Megan Thee Stallion, Trina... I gave my top four.

Let's talk about Kevin Gates. What was going through your mind when he was responding with those answers? Because again, you had a great poker face. So, on the inside you were going crazy?

No, I was honestly (laughs)… I don't even know what to say. I don't even, his answers were so like mouth-dropping.

He was serious.

Yeah, I was speechless. I didn't really know. I mean, it was fun. It was entertaining. It felt good. I was happy that he was able to feel comfortable and we were able to engage in such a fun conversation like that. But honestly, I was speechless. I was like, oh my God, what's going on? (laughs)

Did he or do any of your guests know the questions they're going to be asked beforehand?

Absolutely not. No.

Okay. So, he just...

He came on the show like, "Don't be afraid to ask me anything. Don't hold back on me. I'm ready to get off everything. I'm coming with the smoke. Let's get to it." I like people that come with that energy, especially when you know the dynamic of the show... That made the interview more fun…. I was like, “Oh, okay (laughs).”

What do you want viewers to take away from the show this season?

It's a fresh show. It's new, it's authentic, it's real. I want them to take away that it's a real, authentic show. It's a vibe. It's a whole new way of interviewing. I just want them to take away the rawness of the show.

What do you also want people to understand about you as a person and your return to your show?

I want people to understand that I'm human, just like anybody else in the world. I'm human and I'm misunderstood. I think I'm really misunderstood. I think that I'm probably one of the most misunderstood persons on this earth, but I don't talk a lot. I'm like an Aquarius, I just stay in my shell. It's kind of like what you see is what you get.

Are you proud of yourself?

I'm very proud of myself.

Good. I think you should be too.

I'm very proud of myself.

Is there anything else you want to tell our viewers or readers?

I want people to be excited about season two. It's going to be a great season. We're going to have fun. There's a lot of new things to expect, and this season will be bigger and better, and we will be winning more awards. We will be getting to the smoke and we're going to have a good time.

I want everybody to be tuned in every week or whenever it comes out, on the couch. I hope that I can continue to give people the laughter, and the realness, and the rawness of the show that they love about it.

Period.