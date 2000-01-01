Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Ari Fletcher and Lil Duval Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Day one of REVOLT WORLD’s return to Atlanta was nothing short of a vibe. From Sept. 20 to 22, REVOLT is transforming the city into the ultimate hub where culture, creativity, and the future collide. It wasn’t just about the shows, the panels, or the performances — it was about the energy, the people, and the moments that made you feel like you were part of something bigger. With live conversations, exclusive tapings, and performances that had folks on their feet, the day was packed. And let’s not forget the food — McDonald’s had everybody running to the free fry truck for a quick bite, making sure no one missed a beat.

The first day made one thing clear: REVOLT WORLD isn’t just an event, it’s a movement. It brought together the best in music, media, and Black culture, serving as a platform for creators to shine and fans to connect. From masterclasses to those unforgettable live moments, every part of the day was about celebrating Black excellence, pushing boundaries, and having a good time while doing it.

1. Ari Fletcher live with Lil Duval

Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Ari Fletcher and Lil Duval Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ari Fletcher brought the heat to her live cooking show, and Lil Duval didn’t disappoint with his jokes. The two had the crowd laughing and vibing while whipping up dishes like they were at a Sunday cookout. Ari’s confidence in the kitchen mixed with Duval’s comedic timing made it more than just a cooking demo — it was a whole experience. The audience couldn’t get enough of their back-and-forth energy.

2. Trap Karaoke with Mouse Jones and DJ Money

Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt DJ Money Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Trap Karaoke was like stepping into a time machine of ‘90s and 2000s bangers. Mouse Jones and DJ Money had the whole room singing along to classics we all grew up on. From R&B slow jams to club anthems, the nostalgia was real. People were on their feet, phones out, capturing those moments when the crowd turned into a choir, bringing all the feel-good vibes.

3. Healed Girl Pod with Gia Peppers and Dr. Chanda

Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Gia Peppers and Dr. Chanda Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over at the Healed Girl Pod live taping, Gia Peppers and Dr. Chanda brought a much-needed conversation to the stage. They dug deep into mental health and healing, shedding light on what it means to prioritize yourself in today’s fast-paced world. The audience was locked in, soaking up every word as the two discussed the importance of self-care, especially in a space where creatives often feel drained. It was a powerful moment of reflection and growth.

4. “Drink Champs” live with Method Man

Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Method Man and Drink Champs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The energy shifted when Method Man hit the stage for “Drink Champs.” He’s a legend; the crowd knew they were witnessing something special. Method shared stories about his journey, and even with all his success, his humility was what really stood out. He reminded everyone why he’s not just a star, but a respected figure in Hip Hop. The crowd couldn’t get enough, hanging onto every word.

5. Women Are The Future Performance

Flo Milli, BIA, Lady London, and Coi Leray shut it down during the “Women Are The Future” performance. Each of these ladies brought their own unique energy, and together, they showed why women are running the game right now. From Flo Milli’s undeniable stage presence to Coi Leray’s electric performance, the audience was hyped the entire time. These women proved that the future of music is in good hands, and they’re leading the charge with style and power.