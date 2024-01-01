Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Caresha Please and Boosie Badazz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There was no shortage of high-energy and good vibes that the 2024 REVOLT WORLD delivered on days one and two as the three-day conference closed out its impactful weekend in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 22. Each day was jam-packed with fireside chats with some of the culture’s most talked-about personalities as hundreds of people came together, ready to create a future of change. From gaming, entertainment, fashion, and even politics, not a single conversation about shaping our tomorrows was overlooked.

With a sponsor like Wal-Mart encouraging 2024 REVOLT WORLD attendees to “be a megaphone for the Black creators you love,” Black businesses whose products line the shelves of stores across the country were given the spotlight, reminding everyone that their dreams are achievable. Some popular pop-ups included a headshot studio, one-on-one mentorship sessions with entrepreneurs from various industries, and a career fair. When it came time to hear from those with platforms pushing boundaries and making our unique voices heard, there were a few moments that you did not want to miss.

1. “New Era of Entertainment” with Cam’ron

Cam’ron joined forces with Speedy Morman for a packed room of attendees as they discussed how the Harlem native’s hoop dreams and unrelenting work ethic helped him carve out a lane of his own in Hip Hop and beyond. Killa Cam dropped a number of gems, including revealing that the common denominator between repping New York with The Diplomats and now co-hosting “It Is What It Is” with Mase, is that no one is going to out market him.

With social media and so many other technological advances at our fingertips, Cam’ron is certain that “people get to decide what they like,” not some other authority — and that’s the true benefit to this new era of entertainment, where creators and innovators just have to put themselves out there. The two-time Grammy-nominated artist is doing just that as he’s building his Come And Talk 2 Me network.

2. “Caresha Please” live with Boosie Badazz

From the moment Caresha stepped on the stage, she had the crowd gathered at the REVOLT Stage lit with excitement for the spicy conversations that they knew were sure to come. With the help of Boosie Badazz, they hilariously charted conversations about getting flown out to him being booted from Instagram again, his controversial opinions regarding the LGBTQ+ community, and how he plans to rap well into old age — because who says rappers can’t rock the stage well into senior citizen status like soul singers?

But it wasn’t just fun and games during the live “Caresha Please” show. Boosie also got real about mental illness. “I done lost so many friends,” he said, admitting that he is coping with PTSD. In his Sunday Service message, he earned a round of applause as he explained, “Imma make myself smile… I’m not tryna dwell on the past. My past [is] ugly. My future is way brighter than what I done been through. I’m thinking about the future.”

3. "Future State Of Hip Hop Gaming” with Schoolboy Q

Who knew Schoolboy Q was a gamer? The “Man of the Year” is humble about his skills on the controller, telling host Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville during their discussion, “I’m f**king awful.” The admission not only had her chucking, but fans who were gathered around too. He further shared, “Oh my god, I’m so bad. I’m bad at every game too... I’m good for like a rapper,” so he won’t joining the Twitch community as a streamer anytime soon. But real talk, when it comes to merging the world of gaming and Hip Hop, he’s already appeared in NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto, and he’s open to creating an entire project for a game.

4. Politics take over the REVOLT WORLD Stage

Live episodes of “Parking Lot Pimpin’” with Lynae Vance and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, along with “Tez on Ten” featuring host Tezlyn Figaro and guests Florida Congressman Byron Donalds and activist Gary Chambers, tackled the politics ahead of the November presidential election. Let’s be clear — the Black vote counts, and no one who stepped on the REVOLT Stage would argue otherwise. Debates grew heated with discussion about the country's economic standing, but in the end, REVOLT WORLD gave attendees the facts to feel empowered to knowledgeably head to the polls as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump go toe-to-toe in their vie for the Oval Office.

5. The “Future of Fashion” with celebrity stylists Law Roach and Kollin Karter

These trendsetters have dressed a lengthy list of stars from Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, and Victoria Monét, to name a few. But in the intimate setting of the REVOLT WORLD Creator’s Studio, Law made it clear that the path he has blazed for future Black stylists to follow behind him only exists because he endured the grind to reap the glory. Now, he’s helping the up-and-coming fashion enthusiasts get a head start, because, as he said, “You’re never going to win the game if you’re not in the stadium.” Kollin reminded attendees that rooms where they are loved and respected will help them flourish in the industry.