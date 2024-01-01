Image Image Credit Christopher Pike / Stringer via Getty Images, Christopher Pike / Stringer via Getty Images, and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is easily one of the biggest records of 2024. REVOLT previously ranked the Mustard-produced cut among our must-have songs for your cookout playlist.

However, with the track containing several jabs at fellow Hip Hop icon Drake and recently returning to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, some listeners are evidently growing a bit tired of it. During a Team USA basketball practice session on Wednesday (July 17), Stephen Curry remarked on the single’s constant airplay.

"Damn with this song. It’s not the only song in America," he jokingly said to teammate LeBron James, who responded, “I love it.” The Los Angeles Lakers player suggested, "As much as I love it, we gotta get something else."

It’s also worth mentioning that James was among the many celebrities spotted at Lamar’s “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends” concert on Juneteenth (June 19).

“Not Like Us” originally topped the Hot 100 chart in May but returned two months later, largely thanks to its visual companion being released. Per Billboard, it saw a 20 percent increase in streams at 53.8 million and an additional 8,000 copies sold from July 5 to 11. The record has become a staple in sports arenas and even award shows, much to the amusement and now apparent mild annoyance of several others.

Serena Williams danced to the track at the ESPYs after declaring that “none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar.” Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson reworked the song at the 2024 BET Awards.

Earlier in the week, “Drink Champs” host N.O.R.E. gave his forecast on the high-profile rap beef between the Toronto native and Compton lyricist. “I predict Kendrick and Drake squash it and eventually make [one] of the greatest Hip Hop records of all time,” he tweeted.