In the summer, and really any time of the year, there’s one thing that can easily get the Black community together, and that’s a cookout.

Whether the function is set to happen at a local park, community pool, or someone’s residence, there’s typically always a great turnout that doesn’t disappoint because who doesn’t love a social event with tasty food, good music to jam and dance, and people they can relate too. That’s why Black Americans will use a BBQ to celebrate any occasion if the weather is fair. It’s an occasion that will always feel like a family reunion and a safe space, even when one is away from home.

Something important at any function is the music. It’s the pulse of the gathering as it can either make or break the vibes. Although there are thousands of songs we can add to our playlists, here’s a list of songs most love to hear while you’re grilling.

Old School Jams

1. Outstanding by Old Gap Band

Named after the streets Greenwood, Archer, and Pine, in the neighborhood known as “Black Wall Street” near their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this music group was a trio of three brothers, Ronnie, Robert, and Charlie Wilson. They joined forces in the 1960s and gained notoriety in the ‘70s and ‘80s with their timeless hit singles like “Outstanding,” which is their most requested song in the Black community for cookout.

2. Candy by Cameo

This Grammy-nominated three-man band released this song, which is a beloved song in Black culture, in 1986. It was a track on their album Word Up! and peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart where it spent 17 weeks. Any time this comes on at a function, people can’t help but automatically start dancing and singing.

3. Lovely Day by Bill Withers

The late vocalist had a recognizable voice that has transcended generations since his debut album, Just as I Am, which came out in 1971 and included his chart-topping song “Lean On Me.” He’s released several critically acclaimed songs that have been staples in the music industry including “Lovely Day,” which was released in December 1972. The beloved song is still popular and used in commercials, movies, TV shows, and more.

4. Love & Happiness by Al Green

This 1972 single is considered one of the 11x Grammy winner's greatest hits as his sultry voice glides over the live band. The Arkansas native is regarded as one of the best soul and R&B singers and one of the most popular music artists that came out of the 1970s who is still performing on stages across the country.

5. Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

This is the first track of the late icon’s debut album Never Too Much, which was released in August 1981. It was a great kick-off to his legendary career, earned him his first two Grammy nominations at the 24th Annual Grammy Awards, and has been a favorite of his most-known songs ever since.

Feel Good Music

6. Summertime by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

This duo, who also happen to be best friends, dropped this bop in the summer of 1991 and it quickly became an anthem for the season. It was one of the biggest songs for both men that won Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group, making this DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith’s second Grammy win as a team.

7. Feels Like Summer by Childish Gambino

In 2018, multifaceted celebrity Donald Glover put out a two-song project called Summer Pack that included this laid-back record. It’s a summer song that takes listeners on a calm ride of relaxation that can put a smile on anyone's face.

8. When I See U by Fantasia

With over 400 million views on YouTube, there’s no question that the 2004 “American Idol” winner sang her heart out on this catchy love song. Out of all her charted songs, it lasted the longest on the Billboard Hot 100 at 23 weeks. Her raspy voice layered over the lighthearted beat forms a perfect harmony, so much so that men can’t resist singing along too.

9. Yeah! By Usher featuring Ludacris & Lil Jon

One of the many songs on Usher’s groundbreaking No. 1 album Confessions, the club banger is a high-energy dance track that always gets people out of their seats and off the wall. The song features fellow hitmakers Ludacris and Lil Jon who brought their unique flair to it that helped make it No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. In addition, “Yeah!” won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and was nominated for Record of the Year at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards.

10. They Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Originally conceived as a diss track aimed at Canadian rapper Drake during a rap feud, this DJ Mustard-produced beat transformed into a West Coast anthem. Cali’s recognizable sound is easily heard throughout the entire song, making it impossible not to bop your head or break out crip walking.

'90s R&B Classics

11. Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell

In 1993, an R&B song emerged as one of the genre's finest works. Sung by the smooth-voiced Texan, the song eloquently portrayed his encounter with someone unforgettable.

12. Candy Rain by Soul For Real

The '90s R&B quartet that consisted of four brothers, Christopher, Andre, Brian, and Jason Dalyrimple, originating from New York. They grew up singing in their church choir and their voices cohesively meshed to create soulful harmonies like in this song, which was their introduction to the world in 1995.

13. Too Close by Next

Terry and Raphael Brown teamed up with Robert "R.L." Huggar in 1992 to form the trio that had an unforgettable run in the ‘90s and early 2000s. This was their biggest song as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

14. Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison

The British musician, most known for this song, was an unexpected surprise in 1996. After its release overseas, first gaining traction in Europe, it became very popular in New Zealand, Australia, and North America. The record reached gold in Canada and the U.K. and went platinum in the U.S.

15. This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

A contender for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance award at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards, this upbeat Hip Hop song cemented Jordan’s mark in R&B history. It showcased his versatility as an artist because he not only sang but rapped as well.

Classic Hip Hop

16. I Get Around by 2Pac

The Grammy-nominated rapper left a profound mark on rap music with his candid, poetic rhymes that frequently narrated stories about his community, global issues, personal struggles, or something people could nod to. This 1993 song is the latter and celebrates bachelors who embrace their single life to the fullest with a fun music video to match.

17. Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg

When N.W.A. disbanded in the early '90s, the group's brief tenure left a historic legacy for fearlessly addressing life in California and police brutality. Following their split, the super producer Dr. Dre pushed forward on his own and kept creating songs while occasionally rapping some verses. He worked with fellow California native Snoop Dogg on this record who slid on the track with his suave voice.

18. Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You) by UGK featuring OutKast

Two Southern rap groups united to create one of the most beloved songs representing both the region and Hip Hop culture. Accompanied by a captivating music video, this collaboration seamlessly blended the sounds of Houston and Atlanta, captivating rap fans across the nation. The Grammy-nominated single was a candidate for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group.

19. Back That Thang Up by Juvenile featuring Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne

The Cash Money Records Hot Boyz member and solo artist is one of the leading music artists to come out of New Orleans in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a timeframe that he mentions at the beginning of the song. It’s the perfect tune at any event because women cannot help but shake their rumps. On June 11, 2024, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the timeless hit, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a proclamation declaring the date as "Back That Azz Up" Day.

20. It Was A Good Day by Ice Cube

Embodying the “The Golden State'” Hip Hop style with smooth melodies, this single reminds anyone to be thankful for the good days they have. The Los Angeles native expresses his happiness about things moving in a positive direction, particularly in his neighborhood, while also sharing the challenges of being a Black man living in an underprivileged area at the beginning of the song. With more than 275 million YouTube views, it’s clear it’s a quintessential song of the West Coast.

Line Dancing Music

21. Before I Let You Go by Frankie Beverly & Maze and Beyoncé

The original version of this long-standing song for Black culture came out in 1981 and has been played at every Black shindig since. It’s something like the Black national anthem for African Americans because when it comes, everyone rushes to the dance floor to do the electric slide. No one ever imagined a remix of the song until Beyoncé surprised fans and introduced her rendition at the end of her Homecoming documentary on Netflix.

22. Cupid Shuffle by Cupid

Named after his stage name “Cupid,” the Lafayette, Louisiana native Bryson Bernard’s new party dance became a sensation in 2007. Embraced by millions, it even made the Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing its status as a shuffle that will always be a favorite at gatherings.

23. The Wobble by V.I.C.

The year 2008 was a monumental year for the retired New York emcee who first made prominence with his song “Get Silly,” which was followed up by this single, which instantly became another staple line dance for the Black community.

24. Bunny Hop by Da Entourage

In 2021, Cousins Toemas and Alley Cat along with their childhood friend, Bunny B, got together and added another line dance that originated in Lafayette, Louisiana.

25. Can’t Get Enough by Tamia

A line dance posted in 2011 named Come Dance With Me went viral in 2022 after choreographer Jo Thompson shared a video of himself and a group dancing to R&B singer Tamia's hit song “Can't Get Enough.” Tamia and her husband, Grant Hill, were moved by the music being used for this dance and learned the steps, then the couple posted a video of them doing the line dance online to show support. Since there are a lot of steps involved, it's considered one of the more challenging line dances to date.