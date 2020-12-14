Image Image Credit Ben Rose / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few periods in music history have been as vibrant as the 2000s. During this uproar of musical excitement, a collection of memorable dance moves emerged and became synonymous with the era. Despite some criticism from traditionalists who claimed that the essence of Hip Hop was being diluted, the impact of these dance floor hits was undeniable.

In the digital age, platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have revived this classic time, with dance challenges reigniting interest and participation among millennials and Generation Z alike. As fans reflect on the legacy of the 2000s, it merits more than just reminiscing. Listeners and dancers should celebrate music's ability to unite, lift spirits and bring out the moves.

1. Crank That by Soulja Boy

A 17-year-old Soulja Boy unleashed "Crank That" in 2007, and it was a contagious hit driven by some catchy choreography that launched him into rap superstardom. The iconic dance accompanying the track kicks off with the snap and roll, and transitions seamlessly into some footwork before culminating in the iconic Superman pose. Holding strong at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive seven weeks, "Crank That" also snagged Soulja Boy a nomination for Best Rap Song at the Grammy Awards in 2008.

2. Lean Wit It, Rock Wit it by Dem Franchize Boyz

"Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" helped Dem Franchize Boyz establish themselves as one of the top acts in the snap music subgenre in the mid-2000s. The song, which was released in 2006, quickly became a hit and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The dance instructions are in the name: swaying or "leaning" to one side and then rocking or bouncing back to the other side in time with the music. Don't forget to snap in between!

3. Lean Back by Terror Squad

In the summer of 2004, Fat Joe and Remy Ma had everybody leaning with their hit dance anthem "Lean Back." Taking cues from the dancehall move known as the rockaway, this dance was all about simplicity — just cross your arms and sway side to side while leaning back. The track, produced by Scott Storch, peaked at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and maintained its spot for weeks in 2004.

4. Walk It Out by DJ Unk

DJ Unk's energetic dance-rap track "Walk It Out" got people moving all over the world. The dance calls for doing a smooth two-step with bent knees while swaying your arms to the beat. "Walk It Out" climbed to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Building on his success, Unk released another dance-rap banger, "2 Step," which quickly went viral on YouTube, as well.

5. Cha-Cha Slide by Mr. C The Slide Man

"Cha-Cha Slide" by Mr. C The Slide Man had us all in a chokehold in 2000. During that time if you went to any event -- from cookouts to birthday parties -- you could count on this song being played at least twice with everyone taking part. The "Cha-Cha Slide" has become a cultural phenomenon, with many cover versions and remixes released over the years.

6. Chicken Noodle Soup by Webstar and Young B

In 2006, DJ Webstar had the East Coast grooving to his catchy song "Chicken Noodle Soup." The “Harlem Shake”-inspired dance included some fancy footwork with shuffling feet and swinging arms. In September 2019, BTS member J-Hope collaborated with singer Becky G to create a remix of the track. Their video received hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

7. You’re A Jerk by New Boyz

Before The New Boyz appeared, jerking was primarily a West Coast phenomenon. But when they released their national anthem "You're a Jerk" and its video went viral on YouTube, they put this signature move on the map for everyone to see. Ben J and Legacy from Hesperia, California brought a youthful energy to the Hip Hop scene. Their signature style of skinny jeans, colorful sneakers and intricate dance moves helped popularize jerking as a mainstream dance craze.

8. Cupid Shuffle by Cupid

Cupid's "Cupid Shuffle" became a cultural phenomenon when it was released in 2007. The popular line dance song quickly gained traction in the south before spreading throughout the country and internationally. Its catchy beat and simple dance moves made it suitable for people of all ages and skill levels. The lyrics of the song guide dancers through the steps, which makes it a popular choice at weddings, parties and other social gatherings.

9. Pop, Lock & Drop it by Huey

Huey, another St. Louis rapper, ignited a dance sensation across the nation with his track "Pop, Lock & Drop It." Before twerking took over, this dance involved women twisting their hips on each side, popping their butts and hitting the old-school move known as the “hydraulics.” The music video became a massive hit and gained traction on popular video shows like BET's “106 & Park” and “MTV Jams.”

10. Right Thurr by Chingy

Chingy dropped a track called "Right Thurr" in 2003 and changed the game. It wasn't just a song; it created a whole new dance craze from the Midwest called “the monastery,” or “chickenhead.” It's all about moving your shoulders and doing a quick two-step to the beat. The St. Louis native even made a "Right Thurr (Remix)" video with Jermaine Dupri and Trina, showing folks how to do the monastery right.

11. It’s Goin’ Down by Yung Joc

In his "It's Goin’ Down" video, Atlanta rapper Yung Joc introduced fans to his crank dance. The Nitti-produced banger, with its whining machines and clicking drumbeat, was part of Atlanta's growing dance scene. In 2007, the single earned Yung Joc a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Song and a platinum plaque from the RIAA for selling 1 million copies.

12. Wobble by V.I.C.

V.I.C.'s "Wobble" was another classic for family gatherings and dance floors alike. This line dance, which was released in 2008, quickly spread throughout the country and is cherished for its ability to bring people together. It quickly became a popular choice at social events because of its simple dance instructions.

13. Milly Rock by 2 Milly

Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly started a new dance trend in 2013 known as the “Milly Rock.” This lively dance consists of a smooth side step to the right while swinging the left arm diagonally across the chest to the right, and then repeating the motion in reverse. The Milly Rock had people all over the country ready to bust out their moves on every street corner, or as the artist himself says “I Milly Rock on any block.”

14. Hot N**ga by Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda's “Shmoney Dance” gained traction after fans responded favorably to his "Hot N**ga" video. In the video, the Brooklyn rapper throws his hat into the air and moves his hips from side to side. The song and dance went viral and helped Bobby land a record deal with Epic Records.

15. Stanky Legg by GS Boyz

Once again, Texas makes its mark on the global dance scene. Straight out of Arlington, Texas, the rap group GS Boyz dropped their breakout single "Stanky Legg" in 2008 and ignited yet another viral dance sensation. To hit this dance, pick a side to lean on and swirl one leg in a circular motion before smoothly switching to the other leg. This catchy single also spawned offshoot dances like the “Booty Dew.”

16. My Dougie by Lil Wil

"My Dougie" by Lil Wil is probably one of the most popular Hip Hop dance songs from Texas. When it was released in 2007, the song quickly became a hit. It became famous for its production and catchy lyrics, and the accompanying dance move inspired by legendary rapper Doug E. Fresh. "My Dougie" is a notable example of Southern Hip Hop and its impact on popular culture.

17. Snap Yo Fingers by Lil Jon

After making waves with his crew, the Eastside Boyz, Lil Jon went solo and released the dance-rap banger "Snap Yo Fingers” with Sean Paul of the YoungBloodz and E-40. Simply stand still, twist your body, snap your fingers, and you're lit. Lil Jon stands out among the rappers and producers who brought Atlanta's snap rap sound to the mainstream in the mid-2000s.

18. Shake Ya Tailfeather by Diddy, Nelly and Murphy Lee

Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee's song "Shake Ya Tailfeather" is a call to action. It entices people to get on the dance floor and shake it. Shot in vibrant Miami, the music video heightened the song's high energy. The choreography in the video was so eye-catching that it sparked a worldwide craze as people rushed to their televisions to learn the moves.

This added to the song's lively vibe. Created for the soundtrack of Bad Boys II, "Shake Ya Tailfeather" won the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

19. Laffy Taffy by D4L

D4L's "Laffy Taffy" was a ringtone sensation. Their vibrant video features energetic renditions of the snap and roll, complemented by Fabo's comical poses. This lively energy, combined with the dance craze it ignited, propelled "Laffy Taffy" to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2006.

20. Cat Daddy by The Rej3ctz

In 2011, The Rej3ctz had Chris Brown and dancers everywhere making videos for their track "Cat Daddy." All you had to do was move your arms like you were pushing a wheelchair and add your own flair. Their video quickly went viral.

21. Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis

"Hit the Quan" inspired a slew of dance challenge videos and even attracted the attention of celebrities. Rich Homie Quan created the dance in his 2015 video for "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)." However, Memphis rapper iLoveMemphis added his spin to the dance routine with his upbeat track. The challenge became so popular that Kendrick Lamar and Terry Crews did the Quan in the music video for K. Dot's song "These Walls."