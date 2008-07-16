Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ludacris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ludacris has been bringing high-energy, rewind-worthy raps since the beginning of his career. The Atlanta-based talent's formula proved to be extremely successful, with plenty of chart-toppers and gold and platinum plaques under his belt. His subject matter ranged from the streets to the clubs, which extended his reach far beyond the average emcee. Like some of his other legendary peers, the top-40 mainstay eventually converted his music wins into major successes as an actor and entrepreneur.

Born in Champagne, IL, Luda relocated to Georgia as a teenager and eventually found himself in the radio world as DJ Chris Lova Lova. His experiences behind the microphone helped to prepare himself for his next chapter as a full-blown recording artist. He kicked things off with the independent release Incognegro -- a well-received effort that saw most of its songs land on what would become his major label debut, the aptly titled Back for the First Time. As they say, the rest is history.

Outside of his own music, the "Stand Up" star helped to launch the careers of others via his Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) imprint. Chingy, 2 Chainz (then known as Tity Boi), Bobby V, and Shawnna are just a sampling of the artists who existed on that label.

REVOLT decided to rank Luda's discography. Given its aforementioned similarities to Back for the First Time, Incognegro was omitted from this list. Peep below.

8. Battle of the Sexes

Ludacris had a point to prove with this one. Originally planned as a collaborative album with Shawnna, Battle of the Sexes turned into a solo LP after the former DTP artist jumped ship for T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment. As the title made clear, the concept remained the same, with Nicki Minaj, Eve, Ciara, Trina, and more taking Shawnna’s place as the album’s female representation. Battle of the Sexes earned Luda a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and proved that he would obtain his victory by any means necessary.

7. Ludaversal

Don’t be fooled by its place in the ranking – Ludaversal was merely up against some heavy competition. Ludacris' most recent studio album showcased a mature version of the larger-than-life rapper with introspective tracks about personal struggles throughout his life. That doesn’t mean the hard-hitting cuts weren’t present, as songs like "Get Lit" and “Call Ya Bluff” contained the raw lyricism that Luda is well-known for. Miguel, Rick Ross, Monica, Usher, and even country star Jason Aldean contributed to the balanced effort.

6. Theater of the Mind

In an interview with MTV News, Luda explained how every song on this album “sounds like a scene from a movie.” That turned out to be the case on the multilayered effort, which touched on a variety of different rap styles. Theater of the Mind saw Luda weaving together intricate narratives into southern rap bangers, socially charged cuts, and comedic collaborations. The featured appearances were just as versatile, as unconventional names like Floyd Mayweather and Ving Rhames stood alongside rap giants like JAY-Z, Nas, and Lil Wayne on wax.

5. The Red Light District

With timeless hits like “Number One Spot,” “Pimpin' All Over the World,” and “Get Back,” The Red Light District remains one of the most notable albums of the MC’s career. The project continued the rapper’s white-hot formula of merging head-banging raps with a healthy dash of humor, which translated well in accompanying visuals. Songs like “Child of the Night” and “Large Amounts” also showcased a more introspective and honest Luda with lines about temptation, struggle, and perseverance.

4. Release Therapy

With Ludacris on the album artwork sans his signature braids, you knew that Release Therapy meant business. After delivering more animated and comical tunes on previous works, the rapper’s sixth full-length effort was a journey into more serious subjects like mental health, faith, and even what some young girls experience within this country. While some complained about its lack of whimsical vibes, others praised the LP for its powerful and thought-provoking themes. There was also the standout cut “War With God,” a diss record that did not specifically name but was generally considered to be about T.I. (the two were in the midst of battle at the time).

3. Chicken-N-Beer

Chicken-N-Beer was a celebration of Luda’s love for the South and a declaration of his individuality. Titled after an iconic food and drink combo, the lighthearted and playful effort contained healthy doses of humorous punchlines, animated bravado, and sexual innuendo. The project received plenty of additional help from the likes of Snoop Dogg, who flexed his funny bone on the tongue-in-cheek “H**s In My Room,” and Lil’ Flip, who delivered some H-Town flair on the aptly titled “Screwed Up.” Chicken-N-Beer also contained the jazzy-yet-monstrous “Stand Up,” a song that became Luda’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

2. Back for the First Time

A glossier, more focused update of Incognegro, Back for the First Time became a proper introduction that put Ludacris on the map. The major label debut featured a mix of raunchy, street-oriented, and outright hilarious material that made it a milestone of the Dirty South movement (ex. the unavoidable cuts “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Southern Hospitality”). From a feature standpoint, DTP talents like Shawnna and I-20 held their own alongside the likes of Pharrell Williams, UGK, and Pastor Troy. Back for the First Time was truly a pivotal effort – not only for Luda, but for many Southern rappers looking to make waves on the national scene.

1. Word of Mouf

While Back for the First Time put Ludacris on the map, Word of Mouf solidified his place in Hip Hop’s upper echelon. Including the hidden Jermaine Dupri collaboration “Welcome to Atlanta,” the 19-song effort took the concept of its predecessor and took it up several notches, making the project a maximalist celebration of everything below the Mason-Dixon line. Legends like Three 6 Mafia, Mystikal, and Jagged Edge contributed to its overall sensibility while out-of-towners like Twista, Nate Dogg, and Swizz Beatz added to its versatility. While it didn’t earn Luda a No. 1, Word of Mouf is still his best-selling with a quadruple platinum certification.