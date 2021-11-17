Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, and Paul Marotta / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt N.O.R.E, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are engulfed in one of the biggest feuds modern rap has ever seen. However, according to N.O.R.E., the pair are bound to bury the hatchet somewhere down the line.

On Monday (July 15), the “Drink Champs” host wrote on Twitter, “I predict Kendrick and Drake squash it and eventually make [one] of the greatest Hip Hop records of all time!” The idea isn’t a far stretch, especially considering the Toronto native put past beefs to rest despite back-and-forth with the likes of Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Common and Kanye West — unfortunately, his truce with the last-mentioned artist was short-lived.

Of course, N.O.R.E. got some pushback from both Kdot’s and Drake’s fans, with his post amassing nearly 1,000 quote tweets. “Drake is too arrogant to admit that he did anything wrong, and Kendrick has too much love and respect for the art of rap and Hip Hop as a culture to let Drake slide,” one commenter said.

“I don’t think there will be any reconciliation. Some things have been said that can’t be taken back, in my opinion,” another reply read.

Throughout their feud, both Lamar and Drake have lodged allegations that seemingly go past the point of no return. On “Family Matters,” the Views artist accused the West Coast rapper of domestically abusing his longtime partner, Whitney Alford. He also dished out remarks like, “You did her dirty all your life, you trynna make peace / I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free’s.”

Meanwhile, Lamar claimed that Drake had a secret daughter on “meet the grahams.” Arguably the worst of the bunch was the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s pedophilia jabs, which came via “Not Like Us.” The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and returned to the top of the chart eight weeks later.