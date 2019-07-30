Image Image Credit Scott Gries/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nas and JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop beefs have been a staple in the culture, often driving competition and creativity within the genre. While many of these conflicts have resulted in lasting rivalries and even violence, some have surprisingly ended positively. These resolutions often underscore the power of dialogue and understanding, turning once bitter enemies into collaborators or, at the very least, ones with mutual respect.

One of the most notable reconciliations was between JAY-Z and Nas. Their feud, marked by scathing diss tracks like "Ether" and "Takeover," captured the attention of fans and media alike. Following their conflict, the New York heavyweights publicly ended their feud by performing together at JAY-Z's "I Declare War" concert.

Another significant moment of peace occurred between Drake and Meek Mill. Their feud began when Meek Mill accused Drake of using ghostwriters, leading to diss tracks from both sides. After Meek Mill's release from prison, the two rappers put their differences aside and returned to creating music together.

The longstanding feud between Gucci Mane and Jeezy also found a surprising resolution. Their beef was one of the most infamous in Hip Hop thanks to the violence that was created outside of music. Despite the deep-seated animosity, the two rappers reconciled during a Verzuz battle. This event was a monumental moment that showcased the power of forgiveness and the potential for growth beyond past grievances.

Check out 16 rap feuds that ended in peace below. These examples illustrate that while Hip Hop beefs can be intense and damaging, they also have the potential to end on positive notes. Reconciliations not only benefitted the artists involved, but they also sent a broader message to the community about the importance of unity, respect, and the power of moving forward.

1. JAY-Z and Nas

Arguably one of the most famous beefs in Hip Hop history, JAY-Z and Nas' rivalry was marked by intense lyrical exchanges, including Nas' "Ether" and JAY-Z's "Takeover." The beef eventually hit its climax after JAY’s scathing reveal about his relationship with Carmen Bryan, the mother of one of Nas’ children. Sometime later, the two rappers ended their feud and made peace during a memorable performance together at JAY-Z's "I Declare War" concert. This reconciliation led to future collaborations and showcased both mutual respect and the power of rap unity.

2. Drake and Meek Mill

Drake and Meek Mill's beef ignited when Meek accused Drake of using ghostwriters. This led to Drake’s one-two punch in the form of “Charged Up” and "Back to Back." Diss songs and public jabs continued after, with each rapper referencing the other's lines and personal life. The beef officially ended after Meek Mill's release from prison, which culminated in the Championships reunion track "Going Bad.”

3. 50 Cent and The Game

50 Cent and The Game were initially close, but grew apart after The Game's debut album, The Documentary. Tensions rose when 50 Cent felt The Game was disloyal and claimed he didn't get credit for writing songs on the album. Their feud escalated with diss tracks and public confrontations, including a shooting incident involving their respective entourages. While there have been light jabs back-and-forth since, their public reconciliation at a Los Angeles strip club seemed to confirm that their negative past was behind them.

4. LL Cool J and Canibus

The beef between LL Cool J and Canibus began over a misunderstood lyric and led to diss tracks like LL's "The Ripper Strikes Back" and Canibus' "Second Round K.O." After years of animosity, the two rappers finally squashed their beef when they performed together at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. LL would also later take the blame for starting the beef.

5. Common and Ice Cube

Common and Ice Cube's beef was sparked by Common's "I Used to Love H.E.R.," an ode to Hip Hop that prompted an offended Cube to respond on Westside Connection’s "Westside Slaughterhouse." The feud escalated with disses and personal attacks from both sides. With guidance from Louis Farrakhan, the two reconciled and even collaborated on the track "Real People.”

6. Rick Ross and Jeezy

Rick Ross and Jeezy's beef began over an apparent misunderstanding, which resulted in several diss tracks and a backstage altercation at the BET Hip Hop Awards. According to Jeezy, the two ended their feud with help from DJ Khaled, and they eventually collaborated on the song "War Ready." They've continued to work together on wax since.

7. Kanye West and Drake

Kanye West and Drake's relationship has been tumultuous, marked by collaborations and public fallouts. Beginning with mutual appreciation and Ye’s direction for Drizzy’s “Best I Ever Had” visual, the relationship would sour between the two over various jabs in interviews, social media, and – for Drake – diss songs mainly aimed at Pusha T. After intervention from J. Prince, the two artists reconciled at Ye's "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert. Even after Ye’s blink-and-you'll-miss-it remix of “Like That,” it’s presumed that any warring between these two is finished.

8. Ludacris and T.I.

By most accounts, Ludacris and T.I.'s beef started over a dispute about who was the "King of the South" and escalated after T.I. mistook a scene from one of Luda’s videos as a diss. Things came to a head after both took shots at each other on different versions of Young Buck’s "Stomp." Despite the rivalry, the two Atlanta rappers eventually squashed their issues and have since expressed mutual respect.

9. Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's feud started when MGK made comments about Eminem's daughter. This led to diss tracks like MGK's "Rap Devil" and Eminem's "Killshot." Despite the heated exchanges, the two have shown signs of moving past their beef, with MGK even suggesting that the two should hop on a song together.

10. 50 Cent and Fat Joe

50 Cent and Fat Joe's beef was part of a larger G-Unit and Terror Squad rivalry that included diss tracks and public insults. However, the two rappers ended their beef when 50 Cent expressed respect for Fat Joe after the death of their mutual friend Chris Lighty. The two were even spotted together at a Knicks game – a moment that left the Hip Hop community pleasantly surprised.

11. JAY-Z and Cam'ron

JAY-Z and Cam'ron's beef was largely due to business disagreements and personal jabs – there was also the matter of Cam ordering to have Hov’s verse erased. Their relationships with Dame Dash, with Dame being part-owner of Roc-A-Fella at the time and a fellow Harlemite with close ties to the Diplomats, also added to a growing rift. Thankfully, cooler heads eventually prevailed, and JAY-Z even brought Cam’ron out for a performance at New York City’s Terminal 5.

12. Gucci Mane and Jeezy

Gucci Mane and Jeezy's beef began over a disputed song and led to the death of one of Jeezy’s friends. The violent feud lasted for over a decade and seemed to come to an end in the most surprising fashion – during a Verzuz battle that had some admittedly tense moments. An encounter with DJ Drama also probably helped to calm things down well before that live event took place.

13. DJ Quik and MC Eiht

DJ Quik and MC Eiht's beef started as part of a bigger Compton versus Watts rivalry. The feud included diss tracks like DJ Quik's "Dollaz + Sense" and MC Eiht's "Def Wish." Following the deaths of artists like Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., Quik and Eiht were able to squash their beef with help from Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger.

14. Ice-T and Soulja Boy

Ice-T and Soulja Boy's beef started after Ice-T criticized Soulja Boy's music, which sparked a back-and-forth of public insults. Despite the generational and stylistic differences, the two artists eventually made peace, with Ice-T acknowledging Soulja Boy's impact on the new generation. Their reconciliation highlighted the evolving nature of Hip Hop and the importance of respecting different styles.

15. Lil Wayne and Birdman

In one of rap’s most surprising conflicts, Lil Wayne and Birdman's feud stemmed over financial disputes and delayed album releases, resulting in legal battles and public insults. However, the two reconciled, with Birdman apologizing publicly and Lil Wayne expressing forgiveness. Their reconciliation ended one of the most significant mentor-protégé conflicts in Hip Hop.

16. Drake and Chris Brown

Drake and Chris Brown's beef began over personal issues involving Rihanna, which led to a nightclub brawl and diss tracks of varying degrees. The two artists eventually squashed their conflict and even collaborated on the song "No Guidance." Drake's shoutout to Brown on “Family Matters” (a song to Kendrick Lamar and others) confirmed that their friendship was still going.