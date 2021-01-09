Image Image Credit Steve Jennings/Contributor via Getty Images, Kayla Oaddams/Contributor via Getty Images, and Catherine Ivill - AMA/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaq, Nas, and JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in 1996, Shaquille O'Neal unveiled his third studio LP, You Can't Stop The Reign. The project contained 19 songs and a wealth of assists from the likes of The Notorious B.I.G., Mobb Deep, Bobby Brown, Peter Gunz, and JAY-Z -- the last of whom appeared alongside the legendary baller on the standout cut "No Love Lost."

On Wednesday (June 26), Shaq hopped on social media and announced that You Can't Stop The Reign will officially land on digital streaming platforms this Friday (June 28). In addition, he confirmed that an unreleased track with Nas and JAY-Z will be included on the updated release.

As the four-time NBA champion previously confirmed on REVOLT's "Drink Champs," the song in question is a version of "No Love Lost" that was ultimately shelved before the aforementioned album’s release. As far as why, it turned out that clearance and publishing issues were the reason.

"I didn’t take it personal,” Shaq told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Me being in the studio with Nas, I’m happy. I get to call my boy and say, ‘Come over, Nas here.’ I get to call my boy and say, ‘JAY in here.’ I get to call my boys and say, ‘Yo, Biggie at the house he ’bout to jump in the seat.’ That’s what it’s all about."

In that same interview, Shaq spoke on his gripes with the music industry. “Not to disrespect you guys, but it wasn’t enough money in that for me. I went platinum, right? So, I was like, ‘Oh I went platinum.’ They showed me the check and I was like, ‘This some bulls**t,'” he explained. "Then I learned a valuable word: recoup. I had to go up there like, ‘How y’all gonna charge me for studio and I got my own studio? This ain’t right.’ So I got a good few $100,000 back... I really focused on just going in there and having a good time with my favorite artists.”