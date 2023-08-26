Image Image Credit Katelyn Mulcahy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James and Bronny James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One of the most anticipated moments of the new NBA season came on Sunday (Oct. 6), when LeBron James shared the court with his son, Bronny James. The Los Angeles Lakers duo competed in the second pregame of the season against the Phoenix Suns. They are the first father and son to accomplish the feat. "Wow, that was surreal!" LeBron wrote in a tweet shared on Monday (Oct. 7).

After the game, the four-time NBA champion spoke to reporters about the momentous occasion. "For a father, it means everything," he stated, per ESPN. "For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have [an] influence on your son, [to] be able to have moments with your son, and, ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think that's one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for."

Lakers head coach JJ Redick informed LeBron and Bronny about their playing time before the game started. "Just wanted to get them a chance to play together in preseason... within the flow of the game," he expressed. "I'm thrilled that I get to be a part of this. I really am. It's cool as a basketball fan. I think it speaks to LeBron's longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he's able to still be doing this in year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point, and really just the fatherly care and love, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well. Bronny's such a great kid and he's a pleasure to be around."

Back in April, Bronny declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft, where he was selected 55th overall. As REVOLT previously reported, he suffered cardiac arrest from a congenital heart defect in 2023. Months after recovering, he played his first and only season with the USC Trojans.