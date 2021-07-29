Image Image Credit David Becker/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bronny James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (April 5), Bronny James, the eldest child of LeBron James, announced his plans to begin his professional career. "I've had a year with some ups and downs, but [it] all added to growth for me as a man, student, and athlete," he wrote. "I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility." Bronny then revealed that he'll also be entering into the NCAA transfer portal in the event he decides to stay in college.

Regardless, the next stage of his career will not be at the University of South Carolina, where he played for the Trojans. "Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always, [I'm] thankful for my family, friends, doctors, and athletic trainers for their support," he expressed.

As REVOLT previously reported, Bronny collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during team practice at USC's Galen Center back in July 2023. A month later, a spokesman for the James family explained how "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect" was the cause behind the emergency. "We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the spokesman added.

Five months after the cardiac arrest took place, the 19-year-old forward made his official debut with the Trojans and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists during his freshman year. He secured a career-high 15 points against Oregon State in December 2023.

LeBron previously spoke about his wishes to play alongside his son in the NBA before he retires. "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him," the four-time champion told ESPN. "I ask him what his aspirations [are] and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So, if he wants to do it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so I’m just waiting on him."