Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé is an exceptional performer. Her 2007 world tour, "The Beyoncé Experience," unveiled the layers of her virtuosity that proved its title wasn't just creative wordplay, but a promise of what she could deliver as an independent artist. Snagging coveted tickets to a Beyoncé show means having the opportunity to step into the icon’s dazzling world of crystalline vocals, hypnotic choreography and ethereal scenes.

Her moments on stage catapulted her to superstar status and set a standard for future entertainers. The former Destiny’s Child vocalist has repeatedly reinvented and warped the blueprint to embody her latest era, promising fans a one-of-a-kind night inside her limitless imagination.

The Grammy Award winner’s “Renaissance World Tour” amassed over $579 million, which made it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist and the seventh highest grossing tour overall in history. Fans aren’t the only ones who love her performance playbook; Beyoncé's productions are admired and respected among her industry peers, even inspiring them to take a few pages from her book for their own shows.

What exactly constitutes the so-called Beyoncé experience, and how have other artists drawn from it? Bey is unpredictable, never announcing her next move until it arrives, meaning there isn’t a set formula to channel her style. A few signatures, however, are unmistakably Beyoncé-coded, like using costume changes to reinforce each track’s narrative. Check out these 13 live performances that channel Mrs. Cowboy Carter as artists bring her influence onto their own stages.

1. Bad Girl by Victoria Monet and Teyana Taylor at the 2024 BET Awards

At the 2024 BET Awards, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét paid homage to Beyoncé and Usher's iconic "Bad Girl" performance from his 2004 “Truth Tour.” The original act saw Bey as the R&B crooner’s seductive counterpart, elevating the show with her sultry choreography and sex appeal. Two decades later, Taylor and Monét hit the award stage to honor the moment in matching costumes. They recreated the duo’s moves while adding a contemporary flair. The “On My Mama” hitmaker has previously called Beyoncé her “idol” and “inspiration,” often leaving subtle nods to the legend’s influence in her music videos.

2. 7 rings by Ariana Grande at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Ariana Grande's masterful crowd control — directing them to sing with a gesture of her microphone and pausing between lyrics — seems to be pure Beyoncé. The Houston native’s ability to silence thousands with a flick of her wrist and ramp them up with a smile has become one of her trademarks. If anything else, the two chart-topping artists share a level of mastery in getting their audiences engaged while performing.

3. Cool People by Chlöe x Halle at 2021 Global Citizen Live

The Parkwood Entertainment founder discovered Chlöe x Halle and signed them to her label in 2013. Bey’s influence runs deep when it comes to her protegés’ sound and presentation — and their 2021 performance of “Cool People” at Global Citizen Live showed precisely why. The sisters’ emotional delivery embodied Beyoncé's vulnerability, reminiscent of her raw "Resentment" performances during 2014’s “On the Run Tour.” Backed by a band that heightened every feeling, Chloe x Halle reinvented the song to showcase their pristine vocals — another nod to their mentor.

4. Yeah Glo! and TGIF by GloRilla at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

While GloRilla and Beyoncé corner different genres, the multi-hyphenate has taken the rapper under her wing. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, GloRilla opened her "Yeah Glo!" and "TGIF" performances with Queen Bey-like energy. She wore a diamante dress contrasting her dancers' leather looks while alternating between solo spotlights and group choreography. Plus, changing her costume into a sexier silhouette to introduce the next track is all Beyoncé. From her calculated pauses to her dance breaks and set utilization, the Memphis artist surely made the A-lister proud.

5. Flowers by Miley Cyrus at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus sported a breathtaking costume and voluminous hair for her performance of "Flowers.” With a band and light show as her backdrop, she commanded the crowd with precise movements from behind a standing microphone. In Beyoncé fashion, she added commentary between lyrics and a few melodious rifts that weren't on the original track. The most Beyoncé-coded aspect of it all had to be its ending. The pop icon changed the song up, singing an alternate version before her rockstar exit.

6. Agora Hills by Doja Cat at BBC’s Live Lounge in 2024

Doja Cat's reinvention of her hit "Agora Hills" at BBC's Live Lounge mirrored Beyoncé's penchant for track-shifting twists. Center stage, surrounded by blue lights and a full band, the Planet Her creator layered jazz influences beneath intensely auto-tuned vocals to create a hyper-alternative sound for her audience.

7. Crazy For Me live by by Coco Jones

Coco Jones' live performance of "Crazy For Me" might be the most Beyoncé-coded performance on this list. Her costume, confidence, expressions and dancer integration seem to be straight from Bey. The video's hypnotizing camera work pulls viewers into Jones’ dreamy scene. In an interview, the entertainer credited Beyoncé with inspiring her to experiment with fantasy in her performances, offering the audience an immersive escape.

8. Body by Megan Thee Stallion at the 2020 American Music Awards

The Beyoncé-assisted remix of Megan Thee Stallion's Grammy Award-winning hit "Savage," sparked a viral social media challenge. Fortunately for fans, the "Mamushi” hitmaker seemed to pick up on some of that Beyoncé energy from their collaboration. Megan opened her 2020 American Music Awards performance with stunning visuals and impeccable stage presence. Her powerful and fiery energy, complimented by her insane breath control, struck like Beyoncé. A guitar riff even topped off the bold production, which must've gotten Bey’s approval.

9. Have Mercy by Chlöe at the 2021 American Music Awards

Chlöe showed up and out at the 2021 American Music Awards. Her "Have Mercy" performance channeled Beyoncé so clearly that you'd think she was in the room for the rehearsals. From the Atlanta singer's outfit and choreography coordination to her facial expressions and stage presence, Beyoncé seems to be written all over.

10. DEAD RIGHT NOW, MONTERO and INDUSTRY BABY by Lil Nas X at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is not afraid to share the stage with jaw-dropping visuals and explosive surprises. Similarly, Lil Nas X went all out for his performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, dominating the stage. The “Old Town Road” rapper changed costumes three times — once for each song — and whipped out stellar choreography that held the crowd's attention. Following Bey's example, he mixed his tracks for seamless transitions, serving a different attitude with every beat drop. There was even a marching band-esque section of the performance, which felt reminiscent of Beychella’s drumline.

11. Water by Tyla at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyla's U.S. television debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” screamed Beyoncé. Her sensual choreography and curve-hugging costume echoed the industry giant’s "Crazy in Love" era. The South African pop star came prepared with solid vocals and a swag reminiscent of young Bey.

12. Persuasive and Crazy by Doechii at the 2022 BET Awards

Doechii lit up the 2022 BET Awards with a commotion-filled performance. The Florida rapper, who opened for Beyoncé on the “Renaissance World Tour” as part of DJ Khaled's set, is a self-proclaimed student of the cultural figure. She has called Bey her "musical mother" and claims to know "every Beyoncé performance ever." Doechii’s costume for this particular show — especially the shimmery boots — and the live band are straight from Beyoncé's blueprint on how to become a global icon.

13. Waves by Normani and 6LACK at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Normani’s 2019 appearance on “The Tonight Show” reflected Beyoncé's approach to backup dancers. Standing in place, she commanded their movements before joining the synchronized choreography — very Queen B. Her dance crew became living art and extensions of her within the scene. When 6LACK hit the stage, the former Fifth Harmony member stayed in character. She used her body language to direct the audience's attention to him in the same way that Beyoncé spotlights collaborators who meet her for a duet.