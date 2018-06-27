Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Although there are many talented singers in the music industry, there is a limited number of them who can also dance when they're on stage. There’s something special about a vocalist who can also dance with the mic on as it’s not quite common and automatically sets them apart from the pack. This ultimately affirms their superstar status because they’re able to give entertaining performances and create visually pleasing music videos.

Below is a list, not in any particular order, of 17 R&B and pop singers who are known to have the boogie gene along with an amazing singing voice.

1. Michael Jackson

Literally the blueprint for artists across a span of genres, Jackson was and always will be regarded as the ultimate global icon for a multitude of groundbreaking reasons. He had been in the music business since he was five years old, becoming a talented singer and dancer at an early age. After singing with his family in The Jackson 5, he turned up the heat when he became a solo artist in 1971. A top moment in his career was when he debuted the “moonwalk” during his performance of "Billie Jean" on Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever. After the world witnessed it, they couldn’t get enough of it in addition to his other signature dances that music artists and dancers still emulate and incorporate in their choreography today.

2. Janet Jackson

Following in her older brothers’ footsteps, she became a popular solo entertainer whose journey has spanned TV, film, and music. Following her time as a regular on the hit show “Good Times,” she appeared on the groove-centric show “Fame” which was focused on students attending a performing arts school. One of the first recognizable female musicians with undeniable dancing capability since her self-titled debut album in 1982, the icon separated herself from her family as an independent artist who became an inspirational influence on the women who came after her.

3. Usher

In 1994, Usher entered the music game with his self-titled album. Since then, he’s been showcasing his moves in music videos from his first two ‘90s albums like “Think of You” and “You Make Me Wanna...” It was easy to spot that dancing was a natural talent of his and he’s kept the momentum going through his 30-year career and has been recognized as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

4. Chris Brown

Inspired by Michael Jackson, when the Virginia native released his first single “Run It!,” which had a music video that took the world by storm as it has over 200 million views and counting. From the beginning of his career as a teen, it was certain he was a breakout star who was up next when discussing a male singer who had dancing abilities too, not just sex appeal.

5. Omarion

The California native was introduced to the world as one of the four members in the popular boy band B2K. Since “Uh Huh” came out, Omarion has been displaying his dance moves. The group was even in the classic 2004 dance movie You Got Served, which put his skills on front street. There was even a moment in the film where he danced in the rain like old school R&B performers. When he went solo later that year, each visual he released for his project and after has choreographed moments.

6. Ciara

In 2004, the ATLien shook up the industry with her debut single “Goodies,” which was accompanied by an unforgettable music video. She instantly became an overnight success, bringing an energy a lot of music lovers hadn’t seen in a while. Some would say she had the best stage presence as a performer then and now as there’s always a signature move she has for her songs even if it’s not dance music.

7. Beyoncé

In 2003, Queen Bey kicked off her career as a solo artist following her time as a member of the beloved trio Destiny’s Child. Although the girl group danced, it wasn’t something they were recognized for. So, when the Grammy winner came out with her debut single “Crazy In Love” featuring her husband JAY-Z, she immediately became a sensation for the choreography for a specific move called the “Uh-Oh.” Everyone was so fascinated with it, that even talk show host Oprah had the songstress on her self-titled show to teach her and fans. Since then, we’ve watched her continuously grow to become a mega superstar that has the “it” factor.

8. Aaliyah

A star from her first televised performance on Star Search in 1989, the sultry R&B singer was truly an artist ahead of her time. A trendsetter in her own lane, she never hesitated to throw a dance number in many of her music videos no matter the tempo of a song, an up-beat or slow groove. From her first public appearance to her tragic untimely death after filming “Rock the Boat,” she always caught a vibe in her music videos.

9. Victoria Monét

The singer and songwriter has become the latest R&B sensation with her killer looks, smooth voice, and trendsetting dance moves. Any time she hits the stage, it’s a given there will be a show that leaves you in awe of her. Although Monét had success behind the scenes writing for artists like Diddy-Dirty Money and Ariana Grande, she was trying to make it as an entertainer in the music industry for several years. In 2023, her dream came true as it was her breakout year following the release of her project Jaguar II which featured the hit single “On My Mama.” Once they released the music video, which was an ode to the early 2000s urban culture in the South, it caused a frenzy and went viral.

10. Teyana Taylor

The mother of two was first introduced to the masses through MTV’s show “My Super Sweet 16.” Taylor had one of the most memorable party entries as she was carried in the room in a Barbie doll box replica before she came to life to dance for her friends and family. Since then she has released music as an artist, toured across the country, choreographed for some of the music industry’s biggest stars, and become a creative director to help other artists with their development and stage presence.

11. Mýa

The Grammy-winning artist started off dancing at a young age. According to Famous African Americans, her family put her in jazz, tap, and ballet classes, which introduced her to the world of performing. Her love for the art form grew so much that she joined a dance group called “Trappers With Attitude” in 1992 before studying dance at the Dance Theater of Harlem. She became a professional dancer in music videos before forging her singing career in the late ‘90s when she released a self-titled debut album.

12. Tinashe

In 2014, the singer and songwriter was a dancer from the gate with her lead single “2 On” from her debut album. As a natural dancer who leaves it all on the stage, she gives a power-packed performance every time. And now as an independent artist, she’s made another Billboard Hot 100 record with “Nasty,” which has become a hot song with a viral dance.

13. Jennifer Lopez

This Bronx native started her career as an actor, singer, and dancer at off-Broadway theaters. Her passion for dancing was her entry into the entertainment industry when she landed the role of a “Fly Girl,” the female dance team on the early ‘90s hit show “In Living Color.” From there she went on to become a background dancer for Janet Jackson and other artists before becoming a solo singer and Hollywood actress.

14. TLC

One of the top-selling girl groups of all time made an imprint in the music business by being a collective that brought originality to the industry. They instantly became a beloved trio in 1992 when they released Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip. Everyone had their individual style but was always on one accord when it came to busting a move.

15. Sisqo

A true performer, always giving it his all on whatever stage he hits, the Dru Hill member is. Whether on stage or in a music video, he always went the extra mile while singing his heart out. One of his most iconic dance breaks is in the official “Thong Song” video when he goes from dancing to flipping to flying over everyone.

16. Bobby Brown

A renowned singer and dancer since the age of 12 when he joined forces with his friends to form the legendary group known as New Edition in the ‘80s, the Boston native came from an era where dancing and singing were a must for successful boy bands. After his success with his group mates, he left to become a solo artist but didn’t leave his moves behind as he always had smooth and energetic feet on the dance floor.

17. Justin Timberlake

The Tennessee native began his entertainment career as a child star on the recognized Disney show, "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," where he flexed his singing, dancing, and acting skills alongside his fellow industry peers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. When he was a teenager, he rose to stardom as one of five members of the 2000s pop boy band NSYNC and he became America’s new eye candy. The group weren’t just singers, but dancers with one of their most memorable moves being the jump and wave goodbye for the top-charting song “Bye Bye Bye.”