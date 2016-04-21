Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eve Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2000s or “the Noughties” were ushered in after the Y2K scare that was supposed to wreak havoc on the digital world. However, we emerged unscathed and shining brighter than ever, showcasing our style in newer ways than in the ‘90s. As wealth and creativity started flowing more loosely, especially in Hip Hop, the urban glamour of the bling bling era spilled over into the 2000s and inspired more than just jewelry.

Along came name belts, throwback jerseys, and even jersey dresses for the ladies, followed by affirming style movements like poppin’ your collar, which was more than just a trend and had positive notions behind it. Let’s look at 13 2000s fashion trends we want to bring back below!

1. Name belts

Image Image Credit UK Press / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Name belts were trendy in the 2000s for celebrities, adults, and youngsters alike because nothing signified more pride than wearing your name silver-plated on your belt. Whether it was different versions like the rhinestones or digitally looped ones, it didn’t matter as long as you repped your persona with them. Although the trend was mostly sported by women, a few men dared to embrace the style and we’d love to see it come back in an updated way! We can already imagine the rappers wearing diamond-encrusted name belts!

2. Jersey dresses

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eve Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One of the most indicative trends of the 2000s for the ladies was the jersey dress, which was a reimagining of traditional sports jerseys. Sported by R&B divas and rappers like Mýa, Mariah Carey, and Eve, the trend hit the world like an epidemic and we’d say it’s due for a comeback!

3. Air-brushed anything

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Missy Elliot Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The air-brush trend was huge in the 2000s on everything from jackets to T-shirts, bandannas, and even Timberland boots! Mostly in either remembrance of people lost or to show off your unique and custom ideas, the trend thrived on the braggadocio and vibrancy of the 2000s.

4. Poppin’ your collar

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

“Poppin’ My Collar” was a popular song in the 2000s by Three 6 Mafia and the statement rang very true. The upturned collars on everything from polos to track jackets were a sight to behold in the 2000s and a powerful affirmation as well. We wouldn’t mind seeing the affirming fashion trend make a comeback.

5. Throwback jerseys

Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fabolous Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

There was a time when throwback jerseys were as ubiquitous in Hip Hop and pop culture as designer clothes are now. All the top names in rap and all of us were wearing them, most likely oversized and over white tees with matching fitted hats. Whether they were NBA, MLB, NFL, or NHL jerseys didn’t matter, and we wouldn’t mind bringing it back!

6. Headbands

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Headbands and sweatbands were a heavy trend in the 2000s accompanying the ever-present athleisure movement that took over the time. From silk headbands to terry cloth, the trend hit every texture and demographic with some artists like Nelly even sporting two and becoming synonymous with the style.

7. Trucker hats

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Awards Image Alt Meagan Good Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Trucker hats exploded on the scene thanks to popular brands like Ed Hardy and Von Dutch and had the whole world in a chokehold. From red carpets to video shoots, to everyday moves, the trucker hat was a staple for your favs and common folk alike. Although the trend died down, it truly never left, so we wouldn’t mind seeing it come back full force.

8. Jacob & Co. Five Time Zone watches

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

No watch exemplified the era more than the infamous Jacob & Co. Five Time Zone created by jeweler Jacob Arabo. From supermodels to pop stars and, of course, rappers, the Five Time Zone was everywhere and on every wrist in the 2000s.

9. BB Simon belts

Image Image Credit M. Von Holden / Contributor via Getty Awards Image Alt Jim Jones and Juelz Santana Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

BB Simon belts, more frequently known as BB belts, were popularized in the 2000s by Harlem rappers Jim Jones and Juelz Santana. The belts embodied everything Hip Hop was known for at the time: Bling, bright colors, and eye-catching energy. We’d love to see them take over the market again.

10. Crimped hair

Image Image Credit Vinnie Zuffante / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Crimped hair was one of the unforgettable hair trends that aligned mostly with the wonky fashion of the time. It's one of the iconic hairstyles that is ripe for a comeback, and we know a few fly ladies who could pull it off! (We're looking at you, Rihanna!)

11. Denim with back-pocket logos

When Ginuwine sang, “In Those Jeans” in 2003, he was talking about the popular denim brands of the time like Rock & Republic, True Religion, Citizens of Humanity, Evisu, and countless others that were known for back-pocket logos and heavily identifiable artwork. The logo craze was all-encompassing during this era and would fit right in now. It's time to scour the vintage shops for all your 2000s favs.

12. Denim dresses

Image Image Credit Gregg DeGuire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mary J. Blige Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Immediately following the head-to-toe denim fad were the denim dresses. They came in multiple styles; some were shredded, others were miniskirt length, and some were floor-length, mirroring gowns. Versatile and trendy at the same time, we wouldn’t mind seeing them make a comeback, but tread with caution.

13. Velour sweatsuits

Image Image Credit Scott Gries / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Missy Elliott Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Velour sweatsuits were all over the 2000s, from rappers to singers, socialites, and everyone in between. Popularized by Juicy Couture for women and various Hip Hop-owned brands for men, the trend signified casual style and comfort and was seen on red carpets and in airports. Who wouldn't want to bring back casual fly to the forefront?