Gender inequality remains a prevalent issue in society, and the music business isn’t exempt from its deleterious effects.

The 2024 BE THE CHANGE: Gender Equity in Music Study reported that 50 percent of women respondents view the music industry as generally discriminative. Moreover, 66 percent of women “ of a marginalized racial or ethnic community” viewed the industry as generally discriminative towards race or ethnicity.

“In short, marginalized identities compound: It is hard to be a female creator, and it is extra hard to be an artist of color, but being a female artist of color is harder still,” the study wrote.

It’s no secret that men dominate the music industry. In African countries, it’s especially challenging for female musicians to gain a fair shot. According to ID Africa, women are “massively underrepresented” in the African music industry.

Despite the barriers, the marginalized group has continued to kick down doors, gain ride or die supporters, and secure historic wins over the years.

Ranging across the continent, generations and music genres, here are 15 African female artists — out of the ever-growing list — who you should know about.

1. Angélique Kidjo

Angélique Kidjo is the definition of music royalty. Born in Benin, the singer-songwriter began laying the foundation for a prolific music career with her 1981 debut album Pretty. Shortly after, she uprooted herself from her home country due to its political climate and ended up in Paris, per The NATIVE. The move across the world played a role in shaping Kidjo’s music — which has African roots blended with pop, jazz, reggae and Hip Hop — and in her growth into becoming a global star. The West African talent has received awards from around the globe including five Grammy Awards.

While Kidjo has already solidified herself as one of the greats in music, she is still intentional about supporting the new generation of artists. The music veteran has worked with Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi and more rising talents.

2. Aṣa

Taking the unconventional route with her music helped Aṣa become one of the most revered Nigerian musicians. The Paris-born singer’s self-titled debut album was her bold introduction to the world. Released in 2007, the offering showcased her talent for experimenting with genres including pop, soul, R&B and jazz. Nearly two decades later, Aṣa’s 2022 release, V, brought a new approach to Afrobeats. It also exemplified her dedication to pushing the boundaries of music, which is why global listeners have gravitated to her music since the 2000s.

While the recording artist is widely recognized for fusing genres, she told Al Jazeera that soul is always at the core of her craft.

“The main thing is the soul,” Aṣa said. “I don’t necessarily do soul music in the American kind of way but with every song I record, be it Afrobeats or whatever, there is the soul that I put in it. And you feel it.”

3. Tiwa Savage

When discussing the pioneers of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage needs to be in the conversation. As a solo artist in the 2010s, the so-called African Bad Girl has served as a blueprint for female artists in the Afrobeats scene that came after her. As previously shared by REVOLT, Tiwa Savage found success within the genre ahead of its crossover into the mainstream. Along with her extensive discography of hits, the Nigerian singer-songwriter has worked with stars like Beyoncé, Wizkid and Brandy.

4. Simi

Simi’s longevity is likely tied to her remaining authentic to herself and her sound. The Lagos, Nigeria native kicked off her music career in 2008 with her debut full-length offering, Oga Ju. The pivot from gospel to Afropop blossomed into growing a loyal fanbase, resulting in a career filled with hits like “Joromi,” “Duduke” and “Running (To You).” Simi’s music has landed her on many stages including being the opening act for Alicia Keys’ 2023 “Keys to the Summer Tour.”

The standout artist is also deeply involved in her music as a self-taught songwriter and music engineer. According to CNN, she familiarized herself with recording, mixing and mastering her music during the early stages of her career.

5. Tems

After dropping her first single, “Mr Rebel” in 2018, Tems went from being a rising artist in Nigeria to a global sensation. The epic combination of “Essence” and “Free Mind” as back-to-back hit songs catapulted the Nigerian alté R&B singer, songwriter and producer’s career trajectory. The transformation includes earning the titles of Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee, as REVOLT previously shared. In 2022, Tems also earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Wait For U,” a collaboration with Future and Drake. She achieved all these successes even before releasing her debut album, Born in the Wild, in 2024.

6. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr set out to become a teenage music star. By 18 years old, the Beninese-Nigerian singer accomplished her mission. Seven months after releasing her eponymous debut EP in 2021, Starr introduced her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous. The quick turnaround time created a domino effect of wins for the young talent — including headlining her first tour, making YouTube history with her hit “Rush” and earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best African Music Performance. Additionally, Starr has collaborated with other stars such as Kelly Rowland, Wizkid and Coldplay.

7. Tyla

Though her breakout single, “Water,” was released in 2023, Tyla began creating her lane of Amapiano pop meets R&B with “Getting Late” in 2019. However, the music video for the debut single wasn’t released until 2021 due to unforeseen circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We sacrificed and lost a lot for this little 5-minute movie, and I've never felt as close to my dreams as I do now,” Tyla told PAPER at the time of the music video’s release.

Within five years, the South African artist had her viral hit land in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, released her self-titled debut album, and snagged the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

8. Amaarae

Amaarae is among the artists who have been dominating the alté scene. Following her official entry into the music industry with the 2017 EP, Passionfruit Summers, the Ghanaian American released her debut album, THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW, in 2020. While the offering further established her as a musical force, 2023’s Fountain Baby was the catalyst for her takeover. The sophomore studio album was highly successful, reaching over 1 billion streams as of July.

Since her rise in popularity, the singer-songwriter has landed on the radar of many well-known artists. Most notably, Childish Gambino and Sabrina Carpenter both selected her to be the opening act for their tours.

“I don't really think that I processed that. I started in my bedroom in Accra, and I’ve gone so far,” Amaarae told GQ in an interview. “I think that people just think you wake up and people just know who you are, people just know your music. It's been 10 years in the making for me.”

9. Yemi Alade

In 2014, Yemi Alade released her debut project, King of Queens. The album’s single, “Johnny,” turned into a massive international hit. By 2017, the track’s music video held the record of the highest number of views for a Nigerian video on YouTube, per BellaNaija.

During an interview on “The Zeze Millz Show,” the Abia, Nigeria native shared how the hit “changed” her life. In addition, she recalled how “Johnny” was initially leaked when she was on a media tour promoting a different single.

“‘Johnny’ was a song that was never officially released,” Alade said. “It leaked onto the Internet. Nobody on my team released that song. We had just gone to record the song and two days after, it just found its way from the studio out into the open.”

She added, “To tell you the truth, I don’t think we would’ve released that song if it didn’t leak.”

The turn of events led to Alade becoming a promising act from Africa. Among her feats are receiving a nomination for a Latin Grammy Award and working with Beyoncé on “MY POWER” and “DON’T JEALOUS ME” from The Lion King: The Gift. The singer has also collaborated with Kidjo , Rick Ross and more.

10. Aya Nakamura

Born in Mali and raised in France, Aya Nakamura developed her own lane and has kept excelling in it. A year after releasing her debut album, Journal intime, in 2017, she dropped NAKAMURA, which featured hits like “Djadja,” “Copines” and “Pookie.” According to Music Business Worldwide, all three of the aforementioned tracks are double-diamond certified in France. Nakamura’s early feats later catapulted her into international stardom.

11. Libianca

Libianca first gained national attention as a contestant on NBC’s "The Voice" in 2021. However, the Cameroonian American singer truly gained traction with her global smash hit, “People.” Following its initial release in December 2022, the record continued to take off in 2023 with remixes from Omah Lay and Ayra Starr as well as Becky G. That same year, Libianca was an opening act on Keys’ “Keys to the Summer Tour” and dropped her debut EP Walk Away.

12. Qing Madi

At 16 years old, Qing Madi burst out on the scene as a young music prodigy. The singer-songwriter made a great impression on listeners with her first single, “See Finish.” The following year, in 2022, she teamed up with fellow Nigerian musician Bnxn for “Ole,” which was featured on her eponymous EP. The debut project led her to collaborations with Chlöe, Kizz Daniel and Joeboy.

13. Gyakie

Released in 2021, “Forever” from Gyakie’s EP Seed placed her in the spotlight as an artist to watch. Born into a music family, the Ghanaian singer kept making waves after the single's success. In addition to getting Omah Lay to hop on the remix, she secured a feature from Davido for her 2022 EP MY DIARY. Gyakie has also worked with Ghanaian powerhouses R2Bees and Bisa Kdei.

14. FAVE

During the COVID-19 pandemic, FAVE went viral from her videos on X. Quickly after releasing “Baby Riddim” in 2021, the Nigerian singer-songwriter went from internet sensation to officially becoming a rising artist. The following year, she won Rookie of the Year at The Headies, later returning in 2023 to win Songwriter of the Year for her song “Loyal” with Simi. FAVE’s genre-bending artistry has seen her collaborate with artists like Davido, who featured her on his Grammy-nominated album, Timeless.

15. Bloody Civilian

Bloody Civilian received a flood of attention after featuring on ODUMODUBLVCK’s “BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR” in 2023. Just in the previous year, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer released her debut solo single “How To Kill A Man,” then her first EP, Anger Management.

Ahead of the releases, Bloody Civilian worked with Rema on “Wake Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which earned her a Grammy nomination, per Teen Vogue.

“I never thought I could be a part of anything like this,” the 0207 Def Jam signee told the publication. “And when I found out I was nominated I was definitely super shocked but very excited and very hopeful for the future.”