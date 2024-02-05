Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 28), Billboard published a new feature with Tyla, who spoke on a variety of topics, including her unfortunate decision to delay a massive world tour due to "an injury that’s tragically worsened." “It’s difficult because I want to go. It’s the moment that I’ve been waiting for,” she expressed to the publication. “It’s not an easy decision, but it’s the right decision.”

The South African talent also opened up about winning her first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, beating out international powerhouses like Burna Boy and Davido.

“I was in such shock,” she said. “It’s something that a lot of people strive toward and want to win at least once in their lifetime. And I’m so blessed to have received one so early in my career.” Tyla then revealed that she was clueless about the Grammy opportunity. "I didn’t even know the label submitted some songs," the singer recalled. “When I saw my name, I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ My best friend was jumping in the room with me. I still have the video, and I’m wearing this bodysuit that’s half open. It’s a hectic video, but it showcases the excitement in that moment."

She continued, "That category is something that was introduced in my lifetime, and I was the first person to win it. And I’m able to bring it home back to South Africa. The South African genre of amapiano just started bubbling, and I’m so proud that South Africa has a genre that people are enjoying and paying attention to. I’m super proud of my country and where our sound has gone.”

Last Friday (March 22), Tyla liberated her self-titled debut LP, which contained 14 songs and collaborations alongside Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G, and Travis Scott. The project was led by the hit singles "Water" and "Truth or Dare."