On Sunday (March 24), Kai Cenat hosted Tyla on his latest livestream. During the hangout session, the streamer got the South African star to teach him a new dance, rock matching shirts, and even take part in his popular What's In The Box challenge.

The biggest moment during the roughly three-hour stream came when the two decided to play a game of Truth or Dare – a clever nod to Tyla's single of the same name. While the entire segment was pretty entertaining, Cenat found himself in an unintentionally cringe-worthy situation after being dared to ask someone out on a date.

After failing with someone on the phone, he turned his attention to his guest and shot his shot. "Tyla, would you like to go on a date with me?" he asked. "But we're friends, though," she said in response. While he seemed to hold himself together pretty well immediately after, a subsequent clip following Tyla’s departure hilariously proved otherwise.

It didn't take long for Cenat to get cooked after Twitter learned about him being thrown into the friend zone. "Serves him right. Why [would] Kai Cenat do that on live?" asked user Josh_Tolu. "I personally dislike fake people who do things solely for clout and attention. [He] wanted to milk Tyla on the spot." User kijanafulani added, "Tyla was there for business (aka promotion and outreach) while [Cenat's] 'organ' overrode the frontal lobe and thought it was now or never! All the same, he lives to ask another day with lessons well understood!"

Some were much more sympathetic to the attempt, including HeyyDiva. "To be fair, she's been round this man a lot lately, so getting rejected was [probably] not on his bingo card," she tweeted before adding a laughing emoji. Check out plenty of other tweets about Cenat and Tyla's meetup below.