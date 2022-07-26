Image Image Credit Artwork for Tyla's self-titled album Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 22), Tyla unveiled her debut album, which contains 14 songs and assists from Kelvin Momo, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G and Travis Scott, the last of whom jumped on the remix of her smash hit "Water." Following the initial album announcement in November 2023, the South African star hopped on Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her fans.

"Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global, and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture," she wrote. "I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now, and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African pop star."

In addition to the aforementioned body of work, Tyla liberated a Sammy Soso-produced visual for "ART," that saw her offering to be her lover's masterpiece.

"Ain't this what you came to see? Let me be your muse, I'll inspire you/ In ways you won't believe, 50 shades and hues, tailor-made for you/ Drew me in, look at what you started, go with your hands, can you paint my body?/ Go 'head and brush up on me, baby, when you own it, sign it, dot it..."

The breathtaking clip for "ART" came courtesy of Nabil and showed her posing for an artist that's just out of frame. She also manages to enchant a young man — played by TikTok star David Christian Bailey — who ends up as one of her paintings on the wall.

In February, Tyla's "Water" earned her a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, beating out artists like Burna Boy and Davido. "I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old," she said to the audience during the pre-show ceremony. "Last year, God decided to change my whole life."

Press play on TYLA and the visual for "Art" below.