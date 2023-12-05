Image Image Credit Lionel Hahn/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (March 17), Tyla unveiled the full tracklist for her self-titled debut LP, which is set to arrive this Friday (March 22). The album will come with 14 songs and featured appearances from Kelvin Momo, Tems, Skillibeng, Gunna, Becky G, and Travis Scott, the last of whom jumped on the remix of the rising star's breakthrough hit, "Water."

Tyla first announced the project back in November 2023. "Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of," she wrote in a heartfelt message on social media. "African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for two years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African pop star."

In February, Tyla's "Water" earned her a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, beating out artists like Burna Boy and Davido. "Oh my gosh, guys, this is crazy," she said during her acceptance speech. "I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old. If you don't know me, my name is Tyla, I'm from South Africa. And last year, God decided to change my whole life."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Tyla spoke on the greatest lesson that she's learned since bursting onto the scene in 2020. "Basically, just to trust in myself and be patient," she stated. "Because even though I knew that the day would come because of God -- I love God, and I love praying -- and even though I had a feeling that this was my calling and it was gonna come, naturally, there were days where I would doubt. I’d be like, 'When is it going to happen? Is it going to happen? Is it not meant for me?'"

You can check out the full tracklisting for TYLA below.