Image Image Credit Screenshot from Tyla and Travis Scott's "Water (Remix)" Image Alt Tyla and Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in 2023, Tyla broke out with an amapiano-inspired cut titled “Water,” which spawned a popular dance on social media platforms and earned a platinum certification in the United States. Months after its initial release, Travis Scott joined in on the fun for an equally impressive remix of the Sammy Soso-produced offering.

On Monday (March 18), fans were able to check out a new visual for the upgraded version. In the short clip, Tyla and Scott showcased their chemistry in a dark blue, water-filled set. Scott also delivered his best dance moves in a separate room while performing his verse. "You ain't gotta hide your talent, even if you did, I bet I find it/ You know I'm comin' from the H, but it's +27 when I dial in," he sang.

"Water (Remix)" will appear on Tyla's self-titled debut LP, which arrives on Friday (March 22). The project will consist of 14 songs with additional contributions from Kelvin Momo, Skillibeng, Tems, Gunna, and Becky G.

Unfortunately, the South African talent was forced to cancel her upcoming North American and European tour in support of the album. "For the past year, I've been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened," she revealed in an open letter on social media earlier this month. "I've seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation."

In the post's caption, Tyla added, "Y’all still gonna see me around, Tygers, so don’t worry too much. Just know when I’m back to performing pain-free, I’m gonna be even more of a problem. It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for, but God has his plan."

Check out Tyla and Travis Scott's "Water (Remix)" video below.