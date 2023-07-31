Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid and Burna Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Although the rising genre — influenced by Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat — has been in full form since the late ’90s, Afrobeats is in a new era of success. With roots in West Africa, the genre has begun to captivate music fans across the globe. According to Spotify, the musical style grew by 550 percent on its platform from 2017 to 2023. Additionally, Afrobeats was streamed over 13 billion times on the platform in 2022 alone.

“I want it to be the No. 1 genre in the world,” Afropop artist Ayra Starr told Billboard when asked how she would like to see Afrobeats expand in the future. “Everywhere, all over the world. I don’t want it to get diluted, but I love the fact that people have their own translations of Afrobeats. Korean people are doing their own Afrobeats. American people are doing their own Afrobeats. It’s lovely to see because we’ve come such a long way. We deserve it.”

As the genre continues to dominate the music business, here are 15 Afrobeats, Afropop and Afro fusion artists that you should know about.

1. Davido

As the musical style continues to make its way into mainstream music, one of the artists who has been integral in its rise is Davido. Since his first major hit, “Dami Duro,” in 2012, he has consistently dropped hit records such as “If,” “UNAVAILABLE” and “Fall,” all of which have crossed over globally. The Nigerian singer-songwriter earned three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, including for Best Global Music Album for Timeless.

Along with releasing his own music, Davido is the founder of his own record label, Davido Music Worldwide. The company has previously supported artists such as Mayorkun.

2. Wizkid

You can’t talk about Afrobeats without mentioning Wizkid. Just like Davido, the artist is widely recognized as one of the top artists to catalyze the genre’s popularity. Over the past two decades, the global superstar has served as an inspiration for the next generation.

In 2021, his track “Essence,” which featured Tems, resulted in historic success. The summer track became RIAA-certified quadruple platinum, hit the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance. “Essence” stands as one of the iconic songs that have marked the new era of Afrobeats’ dominance.

3. Burna Boy

Burna Boy has become one of today’s biggest global acts. In the 2010s, before mainstream success, he began cementing his footprint in the music industry. Following his 2013 debut album, L.I.F.E - Leaving an Impact for Eternity, the Port Harcourt native has taken his music worldwide. Multiple crossover hits that have played a part in his music takeover include “Ye” and “Last Last.”

The singer-songwriter has won a Grammy award for Best Global Music Album for Twice as Tall. In 2022, Burna Boy also made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden, according to Rolling Stone.

4. Asake

In addition to the release of his debut studio album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, Asake had one of the most explosive runs of singles, which led to his rapid rise to stardom. After signing to Olamide’s YBNL Nation, the “Lonely At The Top” singer quickly became one of the most sought after Afrobeats artists. Asake’s numerous achievements include selling out London’s O2 Arena in 2023 and “Amapiano” from his sophomore album, Work of Art, receiving a nomination for the Grammys’ inaugural Best African Music Performance.

5. Rema

“Another banger!” isn’t just Rema’s music tagline, it’s also the perfect description for his constant career wins. An epic milestone for the Benin City native was “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez becoming the longest-charting and most successful African song of all time, per BBC. Moreover, Spotify announced that Rema was the first African artist to have a song reach 1 billion streams on its platform. The aftermath of the “Calm Down” takeover turned Rema into a global success — so much so that he headlined a sold-out show at The O2 in 2023.

6. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage is one of the leading ladies of Afrobeats who is known for paving the way for more African women to thrive in the industry. Initially a songwriter and background vocalist for artists like Whitney Houston, the Lagos-born artist has gone on to carve a lane for herself with back-to-back bangers. Among her hits are “Somebody’s Son” featuring Brandy. Tiwa Savage has also been featured on Beyoncé’s album The Lion King: The Gift.

7. Ayra Starr

Ever since Ayra Starr released her eponymous EP in 2021, she has yet to slow down. The Mavin Records signee quickly became one of Afrobeats’ youngest and hottest stars. In addition to snagging a Grammy nomination, one of Starr’s biggest accolades was becoming the youngest African female artist to surpass 100 million views on YouTube for her hit record, “Rush,” according to Billboard. The 21-year-old has also collaborated with the likes of Kelly Rowland and Wizkid.

8. Fireboy DML

Olamide’s discovery of Fireboy DML catapulted him to stardom. The Nigerian musician is one of the handful of African stars who have had the opportunity to cross over. Released in 2021, “Peru” featuring Ed Sheeran found great success in the United States, landing a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and a platinum plaque.

9. Kizz Daniel

From social media dance challenges to millions of streams, “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno was almost inescapable in 2022 and 2023. Another single from his album Maverick that was also everywhere is “Cough (Odo).” Since hitting the music scene in 2014, Kizz Daniel has held a consistent streak of releasing heat. He has worked with Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and more.

10. Victony

In 2021, Victony dropped his breakout single “Holy Father,” in collaboration with Mayorkun, and has been on a roll ever since. His hit record “Soweto,” which he made with producer Tempoe, grew even more popular when Don Toliver and Rema hopped on the remix. The singer, songwriter and rapper has also been tapped to work with Afrobeats greats such as Wande Coal and Burna Boy.

11. Oxlade

In 2020, Oxlade received a co-sign from Drake for his song “AWAY” from his debut EP, OXYGENE. Following the spike in streams, the Nigerian crooner kept up with releasing new music. His consistency led to his performance of “KU LO SA” on “A COLORS SHOW” in 2022, and the rest is history. The smash hit took over TikTok, and since then, it has seen skyrocketing success in countries like South Africa, Brazil, Portugal and France.

12. ODUMODUBLVCK

ODUMODUBLVCK is an upcoming artist to watch in the Afrobeats scene. With his grime, drill and high-life infused music and refreshing style, the Nigerian rapper has created his own signature sound. His breakout singles include “DECLAN RICE,” “BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR” featuring Bloody Civilian and Wale, “WOTOWOTO SEASONING” featuring Black Sherif, and “Cast” with Shallipopi. The genre-blending artist has quickly grown to become a fan favorite within the genre.

13. BNXN

Formerly known as Buju, BNXN entered the scene as one of the most promising acts. Inspired by Burna Boy — who he got to collaborate with — the melodic musician fully pursued his aspiration of becoming a singer and songwriter. BNXN is the mastermind behind the hooks for songs like Pheelz’s “Finesse,” LADIPOE’s “Feeling” and Timaya’s “Cold Outside.” While the Afro fusion singer always delivers an infectious hook, he also excels with his solo music. After further building his fanbase with EPs like Sorry I’m Late and Bad Since ‘97, he released his debut album, Sincerely, Benson, in 2023.

14. Ruger

Ruger is here for a good time, not a long time — and it’s clear in his music. Much of his discography is energetic and lively, which can be heard in songs such as “Asiwaju,” “Girlfriend” and “Dior.” Along with a musical talent, the carefree fun that the “Bounce” hitmaker brings to his artistry has played a part in being able to quickly build a loyal fanbase. After being on Jonzing World’s music roster, Ruger launched his own label, Blown Boy Entertainment.

15. Omah Lay

If you’re a fan of mellow Afrobeats, then Omah Lay is right up your alley. He has become known for the vulnerability and transparency found in his lyrics. Listeners also praise the production on his projects including What Have We Done, Get Layd and Boy Alone. As for collaborations, Omah Lay has joined forces with Justin Bieber, Wizkid and Olamide, to name a few.