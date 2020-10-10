Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tiwa Savage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tiwa Savage didn’t just receive the title of “Queen of Afrobeats,” she earned it.

As previously shared by REVOLT, the Nigerian singer’s entry into the music industry began as a songwriter and background vocalist. By 2010, Savage became a solo artist and has skyrocketed ever since. Her starpower paired with her consistency and work ethic has birthed numerous hits such as “Ma Lo” and “Koroba.” Achieving feats before Afrobeats became mainstream, Savage is seen as one of its early pioneers.

“When I kind of got into it, like you said, it wasn’t crossing over yet,” Savage told Billboard. “So, to see it now and to still be in the game is a blessing for me.”

While Savage’s discography speaks for itself, she has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Beyoncé, Davido, Wizkid, and Brandy, to name a few.

With the bangers comes fire visuals. Check out some of Savage’s best music videos.

1. 49-99

Directed by Meji Alabi, the “49-99” music video ties closely with the song’s political statement calling attention to government corruption, greed, and poverty.

“’49-99' also addresses some political leaders who, instead of focusing on the growth of a nation, are there just for the money and having affairs with underage girls – while the citizenry is hustling hard to make a daily living,” said Savage, as previously shared by REVOLT.

Throughout the video, there is symbolization of power, status, and hierarchy, which cause calamity in Nigeria. The powerful imagery landed Savage two nominations at the 2020 UK Music Video Awards for “Best R&B/Soul Video - International” and “Best Styling in a Video.”

2. My Darlin’

For “My Darlin’,” Savage not only tapped into storytelling, but also acting. The music video follows the story of a woman, played by the star, whose granddaughter is getting married. However, on her granddaughter’s wedding day, the grandmother reminisces about her own late husband including both the love and sorrow they faced. The music video was directed by Kemi Adetiba.

3. If I Start to Talk

Out of Savage’s music videos, “If I Start to Talk” is among the ones that truly showcase Nigerian culture. In one of the best scenes, she is seated like royalty wearing an agbada and beads while holding a cane. The origin of the Yoruba attire represented social status and wealth. Savage being in the attire is an example of the recurrent theme in her music videos of showing women in power.

Along with the power hierarchy, the music video touches on domestic abuse and the overall struggles that women face in Nigeria.

4. Ma Lo

Savage joined forces with Wizkid to not only create a timeless hit, but also a timeless visual. The cinematography from start to finish made the music video feel like it was a snippet from a film. Shot at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, it features actors and dancers effortlessly portraying the storyline of an electrifying party. It’s another collaboration between Savage and Meji Alabi, a Grammy Award-winning director who has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Victoria Monét, and more.

5. Eminado

Released in 2013, “Eminado” was directed by Clarence Peters, who has also worked with Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid. Inspired by the 50s and 60s, the music video features black and white shots of Savage and Don Jazzy. In addition, there is a striking color contrast that is seen throughout Savage’s styling. Complementing the feel-good record, the “Eminado” visual feels like a time capsule that focuses on the joy that music brings across eras.

6. All Over

Savage collaborated with director Patrick Elis to bring the music video for her hit record to life. From the fashion to the video set, the vibrancy is the highlight of “All Over.” Filmed in Miami, Florida, it flaunts the city’s tropical scenery including its picturesque beaches. Moreover, its lively essence complements the song, which is about falling head over heels for someone, wanting to be with them forever, and “do some crazy things for life.”

7. Koroba

Similar to “49-99,” Savage used “Koroba” to make a statement. Her main message was to call out double standards in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, we have some girls that typically date politicians or rich men, [and they get called] all sorts of names,” the star explained to NPR. “I wanted to address this issue because it's been going on for so long. I'm not encouraging young girls to do this; I'm saying that if we are going to crucify young girls, we need to have the same energy toward the men who are doing this. Because it takes two to tango.”

Based on the song’s lyric “If I follow politician, you go hear am for paper,” the music video shows Savage playing as different broadcasters who are reporting on the “African Bad Girl.”

8. Ife Wa Gbona

Released in 2013, the music video was filmed ahead of Savage’s debut album, Once Upon a Time. “Ife Wa Gbona” marks another video where she leaned into her acting chops. Directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, it tells the story of a young woman who is a singer that struggles with stage fright. With the help of her love interest, she’s able to overcome what was once a challenge. The story of the shy singer may be inspired by Savage’s own story as the character’s name is also Tiwatope.

9. Tiwa’s Vibe

The feeling that is felt in “Tiwa’s Vibe” is the same in the music video. One of its standout scenes is her laying in a sea of gold bottles and stacks of money — perfectly lining up with the song’s lyrics of popping bottles of champagne and spending money for shayo, aka enjoyment. While shot by Clarence Peters, the vid feels like the cousin of “Ma Lo.” However, the main difference between the two is that “Tiwa’s Vibe” includes more choreography.

10. Bad

The fun yet simple nature of “Bad” is what makes it one of Savage’s best music videos. Additionally, it exemplifies the on-screen chemistry between her and Wizkid. The Sesan Ogunro-directed visual featured cameos from Nigerian stars Funke Akindele, Banky W, Denrele, and more. Released in 2016, it was Savage’s first vid as a Roc Nation signee.

11. Loaded

Renowned Nigerian music video director TG Omori is known for executing compelling music videos for artists such as Burna Boy, Olamide, and Fireboy DML. And it was no different than for “Loaded.” Featuring Asake, who has had numerous videos directed by TG Omori, the video’s designer styling matches the song’s energy of having money to blow. When it comes to glamor, Savage never disappoints.

12. Somebody’s Son

“Somebody’s Son” may have the best styling among Savage’s music videos. It doesn’t come as a surprise as it’s another link up between her and Meji Alabi. Whenever the two join forces, magic happens. Matching the song’s message of keeping hope alive for true love, the music video shows representation of different forms of Black love. The cherry on top is the on-screen chemistry between Savage and Brandy.

13. Stamina”

Savage and Clarence Peters teamed up again for the “Stamina” music video. In contrast with Savage’s other music videos, the one for “Stamina” is one of her most unconventional. Featuring Ayra Starr and Young Jonn, the best words to describe the music video are ethereal, magical, and mythical. According to OkayAfrica, the music video is an “ode to Nigerian folklore.”