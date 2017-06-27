Image Image Credit Alvaro Medina Jurado / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Black female athlete doing plank Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever been in the gym, ready to skip that last set, when suddenly, the right song hits your playlist, and you're back in your bag pushing through until the end? Music has a way of syncing up with our energy, fueling those moments when we need an extra boost to keep going. Whether it’s the hard-hitting beat of a Hip Hop anthem or the smooth flow of an R&B track, the right song can transform your workout from a grind to a groove.

Music doesn't just make exercise more enjoyable; it can enhance your performance by increasing endurance and elevating your mood. When that perfect track drops, your body feels the rhythm, and suddenly, the reps don’t seem so tough. So, if you’re looking to power through your next session with the energy and focus of a champion, it’s time to curate a playlist that keeps you motivated and moving.

Check out 15 perfect options below.

1. Get It Sexyy by Sexyy Red

"Get It Sexyy" by Sexyy Red is the perfect anthem to get you hyped during a workout. The track's energy is undeniable, and the "Get It Sexyy" affirmation in the chorus serves as a motivating mantra, pushing you to keep going and feel confident while you do. With its upbeat tempo and affirming vibes, it’s a track that can help you tap into that extra drive, making it easier to power through those tough sets. Whether you're lifting, running, or just vibing, this song sets the tone for a fierce, focused session.

2. Let’s Go (Remix) by Key Glock and Young Dolph

"Let’s Go (Remix)" is one of those songs that you blast when you’re at the end of your workout, feeling tired but knowing you need to push through for those gains. The song’s relentless energy and gritty verses provide that extra push to keep going, even when you’re running on empty. The intensity of the track fuels your determination, making it easier to lock in and finish strong. Whether you’re grinding out that last set or powering through the final minutes of cardio, "Let’s Go (Remix)" gives you the motivation to go harder and finish like a champ.

3. Alright by Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét's "Alright" brings the right mix of upbeat energy and sultry vibes to your workout playlist. The track's mellow groove keeps you moving while making you feel sexy and confident as you power through your routine. It’s a perfect companion for a workout that’s both fun and fierce.

4. Shake Dat Ahh by BossMan Dlow

BossMan Dlow's "Shake Dat Ahh" brings the viral TikTok touch with a beat that’s perfect for getting through a heavy leg day. The rhythm keeps you motivated and locked in, making each set feel more manageable. It’s a track that not only energizes your workout but also taps into the catchy vibe that’s been taking over social media.

5. All Dere by GloRilla featuring Moneybagg Yo

"All Dere" is a celebration of the beauty in every curve, making it a perfect addition to your gym playlist. GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo empower women to embrace their bodies, imperfections and all, while highlighting the features they love most. It's a track that motivates you to appreciate your own strength while you work on your fitness goals. The music video even takes place in the gym!

6. Like What (Freestyle) by Cardi B

"Like What (Freestyle)" by Cardi B is a fun, confidence-boosting track that’s essential for your gym playlist. It’s a reminder that building your body is as much mental as it is physical. The energy of the song pushes you to stay focused, while the lyrics inspire you to hype yourself up, keep that inner dialogue positive, and make your haters even more upset with your progress.

7. Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

"Not Like Us" is definitely the song of summer 2024 and doubles as a great track for a workout. The way the anthem comes together, combined with its engaging lyrics and DJ Mustard's beat, makes you want to move and groove. If the gym isn’t calling your name, put this track on and use it as a chance to practice your best walk and West Coast moves to get that workout in.

8. JT Coming by JT

“JT Coming” revives nostalgia with its connection to the original “Drop” by Timbaland & Magoo from You Got Served. The track’s vibrant, unforgettable beat makes it a strong choice for your workout playlist. It keeps you motivated and moving, adding a classic touch to your exercise routine. Whether you're at the gym or just staying active, “JT Coming” helps boost your intensity and energy.

9. Whatever She Wants by Bryson Tiller

"Whatever She Wants" by Bryson Tiller is the perfect track to get through your cardio session. Whether you’re on the treadmill or enjoying the outdoors, the song immerses you in a mindset of femininity and softness. As you walk, you can imagine his lyrics playing out in your life, making that often dreaded cardio feel a little more enjoyable and personal.

10. Nonstop by Drake

Drake's "Nonstop" is the ultimate motivation for your cardio workout. The beat is fire, driving you to push harder, while the lyrics "This a rollie, not a stopwatch / S**t don't ever stop" are your anthem in the gym. It’s a reminder to keep going, no matter what, making this track the perfect companion for powering through your session.

11. Alter Ego by Doechii featuring JT

Doechii’s "Alter Ego" featuring JT blends fierce energy with a captivating vibe. The song showcases Doechii's unique style while JT adds her distinct touch, creating a dynamic and engaging collaboration. The track’s beat and lyrics combine to deliver a powerful anthem about embracing different facets of oneself. It's a high-energy piece that’s perfect for adding a boost to any workout or getting through the day with confidence.

12. Freak by Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley

On "Freak," Chris Brown dives into his rap bag over a beat that samples Nelly’s classic “Air Force Ones.” While the original track focused on footwear, this refreshed version shifts the topic to the ideal woman. As the fellas trade verses about their perfect partner, the hit keeps you dancing and elevates your workout energy to a whole new level.

13. Bussin by Moneybagg Yo featuring Rob49

Moneybagg Yo and Rob49 are the duo we didn’t know we needed for the summer, but their track "Bussin” makes it clear. This dance anthem is ideal for gym sessions, especially with Moneybagg Yo sharing his fitness journey online and inspiring fans to stay active. Add the song to your playlist and let it energize your workouts with its dynamic beat.

14. Press Play by Nicki Minaj featuring Future

When Nicki Minaj and Future team up, you can always expect a thrilling ride, and "Press Play" is no exception. The track celebrates thick women, including the queen herself, and offers a fun affirmation for anyone working on building that shelf. With these two hyping you up with lines about having a "big booty," it’s the perfect motivation to keep pushing through your workout.

15. TGIF by GloRilla

GloRilla’s “TGIF” delivers an unexplainable vibe that makes it an essential part of your gym day playlist. Even if it’s not Friday at 7 p.m., the track creates a weekend feeling that helps all your stress disappear. The song’s dynamic energy gets you pumped, pushing you to run that extra mile or lift heavier weights.