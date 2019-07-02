Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Sexyy Red encountered delays at the Mexican border over the weekend, leading to a late arrival for her scheduled performance at Papas&Beer’s Spring Break 2024 event.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday (March 17), the “Pound Town” artist informed her 3.5 million followers about the holdup. She explained, “Damn, we got stopped at the border. It took us hella hours at the border [and the concertgoers] still waited on me. It’s 3 o’clock. They just now leaving the club, period. They f**k with a real b**ch, and I f**k with them for f**king with me.”

She continued, “We’ve been stuck at the border all day. I had too much bands on me; they couldn’t handle that s**t. Too much jewelry on me; they couldn’t handle that s**t... They weren’t f**king with your girl. They talking about I look like Griselda Blanco.”

Despite the inconvenience, Red expressed gratitude toward her fans for their patience. "Thanks for rocking with a real one. Y’all were lit, on God," she stated.

It concluded a busy weekend for the St. Louis rapper, who had just performed at Rolling Loud California on Friday (March 15). During her set, Red wore a U.S. flag-inspired outfit with a red “Make America Sexyy Again” hat in the background as a stage prop. She delivered a medley of hits, including “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” “Shake Yo Dreads,” “SkeeYee,” and more.

Another highlight of Red’s setlist was her attempt to sing SZA’s part on Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy.” She joined in on the jokes about her being off-key via Twitter: “[This] how it be when somebody hear you singing in [the] shower.”

Last Friday also marked the release of Red’s latest single, “Get It Sexyy.” Produced by Tay Keith, the record appears to be her next big hit, according to fans.