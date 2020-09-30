Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Teyana Taylor is a multi-talented force in entertainment, seamlessly blending her roles as a singer, choreographer, fashion icon, and director. Her artistic versatility shines both on and off the stage, where her creativity knows no bounds. Beyond performing, she has emerged as a visionary director, capturing audiences with her dynamic storytelling and unique visual style. Through her agency, The Aunties Production, she has crafted a series of music videos that reflect her innovative style and deep understanding of visual aesthetics, pushing the boundaries of traditional music video direction.

Her journey into directing began as an extension of her desire to control her own creative narratives, leading her to become a sought-after director in the music industry. Taylor’s videos are known for their bold visuals, striking choreography, and compelling commentary, which often merge seamlessly with the music's mood and message. Each project she undertakes not only amplifies the song's emotional impact but also highlights her talent for turning music into a visual experience, solidifying her reputation as a multi-dimensional artist.

1. How You Want It? (HYWI?) by Teyana Taylor featuring King Combs

The "How Do You Want It" video featuring King Combs directs a stylish homage to ‘90s Hip Hop, paying tribute to the iconic "Crush on You" video by Lil' Kim, “Doing it” by LL Cool J, and the P. Diddy and Mase era. The video bursts with vibrant colors and retro visuals, capturing the essence of Hip Hop's golden age. With over a million views on YouTube, it celebrates the genre's timeless appeal while skillfully blending classic influences with modern elements.

2. Bare With Me by Teyana Taylor

In "Bare With Me," she delivers a standout visual experience that fuses intricate choreography with a striking vintage noir theme. The video dazzles with its vibrant and imaginative style, featuring colorful trench coats adorned with cartoon-like designs that add a playful touch to the retro setting. The multitalented star’s creative direction shines through as she masterfully merges visual techniques with artistic performance, reinforcing her exceptional skills as a director.

3. Morning by Teyana Taylor featuring Kehlani

Kehlani and T dove into themes of sensuality and intimacy with the visually arresting “Morning” featuring Kehlani. The video seduces viewers with its lush, provocative imagery and striking aesthetic, showcasing an elegant dance of light and shadow. The captivating visuals, combined with Kehlani’s sultry performance, helped the video attract over 54 million views on YouTube. The A Thousand and One actress’ ability to create a deeply engaging and sensual experience underscores her knack for weaving powerful narratives that leave a lasting impression.

4. Issues/Hold On by Teyana Taylor

For “Issues/Hold On,” the 33-year-old directs a visually striking video set in the 1970s, featuring ASAP Rocky and Lori Harvey. The storyline revolves around Taylor and ASAP Rocky’s wedding, blending vintage glamor with themes of love and commitment. The retro aesthetic and elegant set design create a nostalgic ambiance, while the heartfelt narrative adds depth to the song’s emotional core. The video’s rich visual style and engaging plot have made a significant impact, highlighting her ability to bring a unique and immersive experience to her music videos.

5. Home Body (Remix) by Lil Durk featuring Teyana Taylor

The multihyphenate directs this video on set at a lavish masquerade party, where Durk enters to find himself surrounded by a room full of women eager to entertain him. Despite the attention he receives, Durk's focus remains on Taylor, who captivates him throughout the night. The video combines opulent visuals with a sensual, enigmatic atmosphere, showcasing her ability to create a captivating narrative while enhancing the song's seductive vibe. Her presence and direction infuse the video with a distinctive allure, contributing to its notable success.

6. Love... (Her Fault) by Wale featuring Bryson Tiller

The video for Wale’s “Love... (Her Fault),” featuring Bryson Tiller, dives into a raw narrative exploring the complexities of relationships. Using dramatic lighting and striking visual elements to enhance the song's introspective mood, she weaves a story that captures the emotional intensity of the lyrics. The video features intimate scenes and symbolic imagery, amplifying the song’s themes of love and vulnerability.

7. Gonna Love Me (Remix) by Teyana Taylor featuring Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon

In the "Gonna Love Me (Remix)" featuring Wu-Tang Clan legends Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon, the multifaceted artist brings a classic Hip Hop vibe to a modern audience. The video’s homage to the genre's roots, paired with her fresh visual take, garnered significant attention and high view counts on YouTube. Her direction seamlessly blends old-school Hip Hop aesthetics with contemporary narration.

8. WTP by Teyana Taylor featuring Mykki Blanco

The mother of two's direction of "WTP" featuring Mykki Blanco is a vibrant celebration of New York's ballroom culture, full of dynamic performances and bold fashion statements. The video has been praised for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community and its energetic storytelling, quickly accumulating impressive view counts on YouTube and highlighting Taylor’s commitment to diverse and inclusive narratives.

9. Caliber by Coco Jones

For Coco Jones' "Caliber," Taylor crafts a visually sleek and contemporary video that highlights Jones’ powerful performance. The polished cinematography and vibrant choreography generate an energetic atmosphere, while bold visuals and precise editing maintain viewer interest. With over two million views on YouTube, the video’s high production value and striking style underscore the director’s talent for creating compelling visual content that enhances the song’s impact.

10. Commitment by Monica

In Monica's "Commitment," the BET Award winner emphasizes emotional depth and sincerity, using a minimalist approach to bring out the power of Monica's performance. The video relies on close-ups and soft lighting to create an intimate atmosphere that complements the song's themes of loyalty and devotion. By stripping away distractions, the focus remains on Monica’s heartfelt delivery, making the connection between the visuals and the lyrics more profound.

11. Lies by ScHoolboy Q featuring Ty Dolla Sign and YG

The video for "Lies" by ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla Sign, and YG dives into a narrative full of suspense and conflict, centered around the themes of betrayal and truth. The visuals are marked by a vibrant, urban aesthetic, capturing scenes of tense confrontations and emotional fallout. With its striking use of color and fast-paced cuts, the video creates a sense of urgency that mirrors the song's intensity.

12. You (Be There) by T.I. featuring Teyana Taylor

For T.I.’s “You (Be There),” the head auntie in charge directs a captivating video that weaves a story of love and devotion, featuring tender moments that align perfectly with the song's themes. The use of warm lighting and intimate close-ups creates a cozy, nostalgic atmosphere that draws viewers in. With over 30 million views on YouTube, the video’s emotional depth and storytelling have made a strong impact, drawing positive reactions from fans and critics alike.

13. Pull Up by Lil Duval featuring Ty Dolla Sign

In "Pull Up" by Lil Duval, featuring Ty Dolla Sign, she directs a fun, light-hearted video that emphasizes her versatility and flair for creating stories through visuals. The vibrant narrative and playful energy of the video have resonated with viewers generating over three million views on YouTube. Proving that the award-winning director is incredible at creating entertaining and engaging music videos.

14. If I Tell You by Flipp Dinero

Taylor directs a gritty yet polished visual for Flipp Dinero’s "If I Tell You," capturing a blend of street realism and refined aesthetics. The video’s compelling style has resonated with fans on YouTube, displaying the Harlem native’s ability to balance raw energy with a clean, cohesive look in her direction.

15. Buddha by Macy Gray featuring Gary Clark Jr.

In the video for "Buddha" by Gary Clark Jr. and Macy Gray, Spike Tee merges soulful, bluesy tones with modern visual storytelling. The video’s rich color palette and intimate scenes highlight her talent for translating music into compelling visual art, earning praise and respectable view counts on YouTube for its artistic direction.