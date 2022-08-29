Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Donald Glover Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When music and television collide, magic happens. A carefully curated soundtrack doesn’t just support the visuals; it becomes a driving force behind a show’s identity. For Black TV shows, the music is often a cultural narrative that gives voice to characters’ unspoken emotions, struggles and triumphs. Their soundtracks often double as expressions of identity, pushing the boundaries of storytelling while reflecting the lived experiences of their audiences.

A well-chosen track can make an ordinary scene unforgettable, adding layers of meaning and depth to pivotal moments. For viewers, these soundtracks can also allow for musical discoveries that may launch musicians’ careers or amplify messages.

These TV series have mastered the art of merging music with narrative. They have created a soundtrack that lives beyond the screen, shaping the culture and becoming part of the fabric of Black entertainment. Check out the 13 shows whose soundtracks aren’t just important — they’re unforgettable! In no particular order.

1. Reasonable Doubt

This legal drama gives us a gripping portrayal of a Black woman navigating the law and life — and its soundtrack is just as layered. The music on “Reasonable Doubt” features a blend of R&B, Hip Hop and soul, mirroring the intensity and complexity of its main character, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi). Tracks from artists like SiR, H.E.R. and other contemporary voices create an atmosphere of power, vulnerability and unapologetic Blackness.

2. Insecure

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” goes beyond capturing the essence of Black millennial life; it puts us onto some of the freshest music out there. Each season boasts its own perfectly timed tracks, introducing the world to rising stars like SZA and GoldLink while showcasing powerhouses like Solange and Kendrick Lamar. Its music truly feels like a mood board for the ups and downs of modern relationships.

3. Rap Sh!t

Another entry into Rae’s world, “Rap Sh!t” offers a fresh, raw take on the rap industry and its hustlers. The comedy series’ soundtrack mirrors the come-up with underground trap anthems and boss-lady bars from artists like City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie. In this show, music is part of the hustle and captures the gritty ambition of its characters.

4. P-Valley

Set in the South, “P-Valley” features music that is as unapologetic as the dancers in the show’s The Pynk nightclub. Its soundtrack dives deep into Southern rap and trap, featuring bangers from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Boosie Badazz and Jucee Froot. Each song underscores the characters’ resilience and ambition, highlighting the raw, hard truths of life in the Delta.

5. Power Book II: Ghost

As the next chapter in the "Power” universe, “Power Book II: Ghost” continues its tradition of gritty, streetwise soundtracks. Its music is complete with contributions from 50 Cent and other artists who embody the raw intensity of the criminal underworld. Hip Hop is also central to the show’s identity, reflecting the high stakes and the fast-paced world its characters navigate.

6. The Chi

Lena Waithe’s “The Chi” uses music to ground us in the vibrant, sometimes tumultuous, South Side of Chicago. With tracks from artists native to the Windy City — like Chance the Rapper and BJ The Chicago Kid — the drama series’ soundtrack mirrors the struggles and dreams of its characters, weaving in gospel, R&B and Hip Hop to tell stories of hope, loss and survival.

7. Snowfall

“Snowfall” transports us to 1980s Los Angeles during the height of the crack epidemic with its soundtrack. Old-school funk, early Hip Hop and R&B tracks give an authentic feel to the show’s time and setting. With artists like N.W.A., Curtis Mayfield and Gil Scott-Heron in the mix, the FX series’ music becomes a time capsule of Black struggle and resilience.

8. Bel-Air

A dramatic reimagining of the ’90s classic “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Bel-Air” revamps the iconic story with a modern soundtrack. It merges the new with the familiar, featuring tracks from contemporary rap and R&B artists like Nipsey Hussle and Ari Lennox, while nodding to the original series' roots. The music reflects Will Smith’s journey through the two worlds of street and luxury with sound.

9. Atlanta

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” mixes everything from trap music to indie R&B, even slipping in some avant-garde jazz. Its soundtrack is as eclectic and unpredictable as the show itself. With artists like Migos, Frank Ocean and Jidenna on its roster, the show's music captures A-Town's grit and surreal beauty, reflecting the Black experience in a genre-bending way.

10. Queen Sugar

Created by Ava DuVernay, “Queen Sugar” is soulful in more ways than one. Its deep, emotional storytelling matches its soundtrack, which is filled with jazz, blues and neo-soul. Artists like Meshell Ndegeocello, Maxwell and India.Arie come together to create a lush, Southern musical landscape that becomes the perfect backdrop for the Bordelon family’s struggles and triumphs.

11. Euphoria

While “Euphoria” taps into multiple genres, the show places a special spotlight on R&B and Hip Hop to convey the emotional rollercoasters of its characters. Tracks from Beyoncé, Drake and other powerhouses combined with Labrinth’s haunting melodies expertly complement Zendaya’s performance. The soundtrack intensifies the show's exploration of youth, identity and addiction.

12. Dear White People

The music in “Dear White People” hits viewers hard with its blend of neo-soul, indie Hip Hop and alternative R&B. Music from the likes of Solange, Tyler, the Creator and Sampha are featured throughout, which reflect the satirical yet deeply introspective nature of the comedy drama series. It wonderfully captures the essence of college life while addressing racial and societal issues head-on.

13. Lovecraft Country

“Lovecraft Country” broke barriers with its genre-bending storylines, and its soundtrack did the same by mixing the old with the new. From Nina Simone’s soulful anthems to Cardi B’s trap hits, the music crosses decades to underscore the characters’ battles with racism, monsters and magic. It even weaves in spoken-word moments like Scott-Heron’s “Whitey on the Moon” to elevate the show’s themes.