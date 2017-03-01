Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images and NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cast of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and “In The House” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rap songs that serve as themes for television shows not only set the tone, but they also became ingrained in the memories of audiences. One of the most iconic examples is the intro to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which was performed by Will Smith as the series' lead actor (and his own Hip Hop alter ego) Fresh Prince. The catchy, autobiographical rap told the story of a young man from West Philadelphia who moved to the affluent neighborhood of Bel-Air, and it stands as a cultural phenomenon and defining moment for rap on the small screen.

Another memorable intro was "In the House" by LL Cool J. The show featured the Queens legend as a former professional football player turned landlord. Sure, it might not have been heavy on the vocals, but the upbeat and energetic production and call-and-response style lyrics – performed by LL Cool J himself – encapsulated the show's lively and humorous tone.

Below lies 17 cuts to timeless sitcoms, cartoons, and more that kept fans drawn in whenever they came on. These examples highlight how rap theme songs can do more than just introduce a TV show; they become integral to the show's identity and legacy.

1. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith definitely set every episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" in motion with his iconic theme song, which provided viewers with a proper breakdown of the show’s plot. In an interview with HOT 97, the Philly legend revealed that Quincy Jones had another song that he wasn’t a fan of, which led to him and Jazzy Jeff providing an alternative. “I played it for Quincy, and he sat there, and he listened,” he recalled. “I'm shaking and sweating, and he said, 'Well that's better than that bulls**t I did.' He said, 'That's the theme song.'” Notably, there was an additional verse that was removed to shorten the song for the intro.

2. The Wayans Bros.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans’ “The Wayans Bros.” was a five-season hit thanks to the brother’s zany brand of comedy. Instead of creating a full-on theme song for the show, the duo decided to deliver a short jingle before switching to A Tribe Called Quest’s “Electric Relaxation,” which was played as Marlon and Shawn hilariously attempted to help an older woman cross the street.

3. In The House

LL Cool J struck gold with “In The House,” which ran for five seasons. During the first two, Hip Hop-oriented instrumentals handled the heavy lifting for the show’s intro. As things steered in a more mature direction, the theme song switched to a song that LL performed himself. While there wasn’t much to the wordplay (the repeated phrase, “No diggity, no doubt” was the gist), the track still contained the level of energy and vibes that was the Queens veteran’s musical signature.

4. Hammerman

At the height of his career, MC Hammer had an animated series, “Hammerman,” which was centered around a cartoon version of himself with the ability to turn into a superhero with the help of magical shoes. Naturally, the Oakland star provided his show with a high-energy track – one that gave listeners a synopsis of what to expect upon viewing. Unfortunately, “Hammerman” was short-lived and only lasted for one season.

5. In Living Color

“In Living Color” was a sketch comedy show that was headed by Keevan Ivory Wayans and featured other members of the Wayans clan. Others, including Jennifer Lopez, Jim Carrey, and Jamie Foxx, found early career starts during the five-season run. For the theme song, fans were treated to a song of the same name by Heavy D and The Boyz. On the DJ Eddie F-produced number, the late Heavy D rapped about being free enough to reach any goal in life – a powerful message given how much the cast and crew accomplished during “In Living Color” and after its demise.

6. The Boondocks

For the animated adaptation of his classic comic strip, Aaron McGruder recruited rapper Asheru for the theme song. Over a beat that he produced with Dub Floyd (and was remixed a couple of times throughout the run of “The Boondocks”), the Maryland emcee blessed viewers with multilayered raps that essentially embodied the African-American experience. “I am the stone that the builder refused, I am the visual, the inspiration, that made lady sing the blues,” he rapped. The full version of the track, titled “Judo Flip,” can still be found on the internet.

7. Living Single

Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Kim Fields, and more starred apartment mates in “Living Single,” a sitcom based in Brooklyn, NYC that lasted five seasons. It was Latifah that provided the theme song, a mix of singing and rapping that paid tribute to the women’s friendship and (initial) independence throughout the series. “Keep your head up, what? Keep your head up, that's right, whenever this life gets tough... my homegirls standing to my left and my right,” the New Jersey legend stated on the track.

8. Kenan & Kel

“Kenan & Kel,” a spinoff from the sketch comedy “All That,” saw Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on various misadventures throughout and outside of Chicago. The fact that this show, a sitcom geared toward youngsters that was broadcast on Nickelodeon, recruited Coolio to do the theme song is pretty extraordinary. Over some West Coast-inspired production, the Los Angeles emcee kept things family-friendly, with clever bars about the show’s stars. “Everybody out there, go run and tell, yo, homeboys and homegirls, it's time for Kenan and Kel,” Coolio began on the song’s only verse.

9. Romeo!

During the expansion of his No Limit empire, Master P created a show for his son, Romeo Miller (known in the earlier stages of his career as Lil’ Romeo), that was filmed in Canada and was based in Seattle, WA. “Romeo!” lasted for three seasons on Nickelodeon and was centered around Romeo’s involvement in a band with his siblings (with P playing as the record producer dad). As such, it only made sense for the then-child star to provide “Romeo!” with its theme song. “I'm the first Hip Hop kid with my own TV show,” he proclaimed on the offering.

10. New York Undercover

This is admittedly a stretch, but – given the fact that lead actor Malik Yoba himself called “New York Undercover” the first scripted Hip Hop show – this entry counts. For the classic police drama, producers called on jazz musician James Mtume to create the theme song. With additional contributions from Dunn Pearson and Gregory Royal, the final product was an instrumental mash-up of genres, all of which came together over what sounds like a New Jack Swing-inspired drum loop. Fun fact: Uptown Records head honcho Andre Harrell was an executive producer of the series.

11. Static Shock

DC Comics fans will likely remember “Static Shock,” an animated series based on the Black superhero Static. The show ran for four seasons and earned critical acclaim for Phil LaMarr’s voicing of the character, along with a fellow cast that included Kadeem Hardison, Kevin Michael Richardson, Gary Anthony Sturgis, and – for one-off episodes – heavyweights like Michael Jai White and Alfre Woodard. In addition to handling musical duties for his own sitcom, Lil’ Romeo also contributed theme song raps for “Static Shock.”

12. Samurai Jack

“Samurai Jack” was an animated action-adventure that aired on Cartoon Network and Adult Swim over five seasons – the last of which provided closure long after the fourth season left the story in the air. The plot of the show surrounded the main character of the same name, who found himself fighting his way back to his timeline after being thrown into a dystopian future. As such, the theme song – performed by will.i.am – provided matching lines like, “Gotta get back, back to the past, Samurai Jack.”

13. Aqua Teen Hunger Force

This might be the coolest theme song on this list. For the unconventional “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” fans were able to enjoy an intro from none other than Schoolly D, a Philly rapper who’s largely considered to be the progenitor of what became known as gangsta rap. Outside of a one-season switch-up courtesy of rocker Josh Homme, Schoolly was on the microphone. Mariachi El Bronx, Flying Lotus, and more contributed to the theme song for the show’s final seasons.

14. Eve

Yes – for those not in the know, Eve had a sitcom of her own for three seasons. Despite being named after her real first name, the Ruff Ryders alum starred in the series as Shelly Williams, a fashion designer traversing through love and life. Even more surprising was the fact that she didn’t create her own theme song; instead, rap peer Missy Elliott did the honors. “She's the kind of chick who likes to look fly, can pick up any guy with a slick rap line, give him the eye, get the keys to the ride, and live the single life, a little teasing on the side,” Missy rapped on the upbeat track.

15. Just Jordan

Jay Lewis, previously known as Lil’ JJ, was a stand-up comedian that scored a TV series on Nickelodeon called “Just Jordan.” The show followed his character, Jordan Lewis, and his life with family in Los Angeles, CA after relocating from Little Rock, AR. In addition to starring in “Just Jordan,” Lil’ JJ also provided the theme song.

16. Smart Guy

Tahj Mowry, the younger brother of Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, starred in the show “Smart Guy,” which ran on The WB for three seasons. The theme song was produced and written by the late Kristian Rex for the first and second seasons, with Rex also composing the entire second season's music. In the third and final season, the intro was performed by Hami and featured cast member Omar Gooding. A shorter version of this theme was used in episodes that exceeded their allotted time.

17. Martin

“Martin” was an essential sitcom that ran for five seasons and starred comedian Martin Lawrence as a radio DJ in Detroit. As far as the energetic theme song, a real-life legendary DJ revealed that it was his voice on the show’s theme song – a revelation that he wasn’t happy with. “I believe that Martin overstepped his boundaries by taking something that belongs to me without getting my permission,” he told Kid n’ Play in an interview. The series took an R&B route for its final two seasons.