The Wayans family has provided decades of comedy and inspiration to the Black community. From producing a host of classic movies to introducing the world to new talent, their family name will go down as one of the most successful lineages in entertainment history.



Among the dozens of hilarious projects they have created, “The Wayans Bros.” was one of the most popular. From 1995 to 1999, brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans used their wit and chemistry to do something rare in the industry — work alongside a sibling on a scripted series.



Together with other talented co-stars, they portrayed two brothers living in Harlem, New York. From episodes that involved being on “The Jerry Springer Show” to storylines featuring Pam Grier and Keith Sweat, the sitcom delivered exactly what viewers expected from the famous family: pure entertainment.



But where is the main cast now? Many members reunited in other projects, while others pursued different ventures. Read on to discover what they’ve been up to since the show ended.

1. Marlon Wayans

Marlon may be the youngest of the Wayans bunch, but his larger-than-life personality makes him stand out amongst his siblings.



At roughly 16 years old, the comedian snagged a role as a passerby in Keenen Ivory Wayans’ 1988 film I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. From there, Marlon dominated the ’90s with memorable performances in major films like Above the Rim, Senseless, and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood. He also appeared in TV hits such as “In Living Color” and “Waynehead.”



As his career progressed, Marlon continued to impact the entertainment industry in countless ways. He starred in critically acclaimed 2000s movies such as White Chicks, Scary Movie and Little Man. In the 2010s, he helped produce and starred in comedy specials and his own works, including Fifty Shades of Black, along with Netflix’s Naked and Sextuplets. He even wrote for award shows and cartoon series like “The Boo Crew,” formerly known as “Thugaboo.”



Still fascinated by comedy, the multi-hyphenate hasn’t stopped doing standup tours around the world or working on new projects.



Aside from the arts, Marlon is also an activist. He has advocated against gun violence, notably begging Hip Hop artists to end their feuds before they go too far. The actor has also been a spokesperson for the LGBTQIA+ community, proudly supporting his oldest child who came out as transgender.

2. Shawn Wayans

Known for his suave demeanor and smooth talking on screen, Shawn has done a lot for the culture in his various roles.



He and his brother Marlon launched themselves into the industry around the same time, appearing in similar productions. However, Shawn scored roles in a few projects on his own, like “MacGyer,” “ Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and “New Blood.”



While starring in films like White Chicks and Scary Movie alongside his brother, the New York native also lent a hand in the writing process, coming up with some of the most iconic comedic lines. According to IMDb, his last role was in the 2016 comedy series “Animals.”



Shawn is now a family man with two daughters, Illia and Laila Wayans. He uses his social media accounts to recap his journey, promote the endeavors of his loved ones and show off his DJ skills.

3. John Witherspoon

Often referred to as “Pops,” John Witherspoon was one of the most beloved father figures ever to grace a television or movie screen.



Born in Detroit, Michigan in the 1940s, John didn’t get his start in acting until he was well into his 30s, when he landed minor appearances in shows like “What’s Happening!!” and “Good Times” during the ’70s.



However, his most notable TV roles came from his portrayal of the business-owning Pops on “The Wayans Bros.,” the stern grandad Robert Jebediah Freeman on “The Boondocks,” and Spoon on “The Tracy Morgan Show.” As far as movies go, the Friday franchise would have been nothing without Mr. Willie Jones. He also popped up in Soul Plane, Little Man, I Got the Hook-Up, and countless other works.



Sadly, the actor died at his home in California due to a heart attack on October 29, 2019, at 77 years old. John left behind his wife, actress Angela Robinson-Witherspoon, and their two boys, Alexander and J.D. Witherspoon. The family created the Witherspoon Family Foundation, which aims to help artists during their time of need.



Following his passing, two films featuring John were released: Reality Queen! in 2020 and Boosters LA in 2022.

4. Anna Maria Horsford

Having a unique upbringing paid off for the multifaceted Anna Maria Horsford. The actress’ parents migrated from the West Indies to the United States during the 1940s. After graduating from high school, she attended college in Stockholm, Sweden.



From there, her dreams began to unfold. Since 1952, the entertainer has been booked and busy, acting alongside stars in movies, television, and theater. Her first monumental role was playing Thelma Frye on “Amen.” She later became known for appearances in “The Wayans Bros.,” the Friday movies, Madea Christmas, How High, and much more.

Due to her extraordinary efforts, she received three Daytime Emmy nominations for roles in “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2016 and 2017, as well as “Studio City” in 2021. She was also featured in the 2023 television series “Bel-Air” and “History of the World: Part II.”



Horsford isn’t confined to acting, though. Per her social media accounts, she dabbles in motivational speaking and philanthropy. The actress is often seen attending events that amplify Black entertainers and give back to diverse communities.