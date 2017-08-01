Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Braxtons Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

R&B music has been deeply enriched by families where musical talent and passion were passed down through generations. These dynasties are often marked by powerful bonds, shared experiences, and unique voices that have created timeless sounds amongst its members.

One of the most iconic examples is the Jackson family, who emerged from Gary, Indiana and were spearheaded by the Jackson 5. Michael Jackson, who went on to become the "King of Pop," and equally talented siblings like Janet Jackson left a permanent mark on music history. In Houston, Beyoncé Knowles, who first gained fame as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, established herself as a global superstar while her sister, Solange Knowles, carved out a successful solo career with her eclectic style and thought-provoking tunes. The Debarge family, consisting of siblings El, Bunny, Mark, Randy, and James DeBarge, became known for their smooth harmonies and catchy melodies.

REVOLT compiled a list of 13 dynasties that demonstrated the power of unity in shaping music history – not just with R&B in its traditional form, but also via related genres like gospel and reggae. Their stories are not just about individual success, but about the collective impact and their lasting legacies.

1. The Jackson family

The Jackson family, originating from Gary, Indiana, is a prominent family of musicians and entertainers. Joseph and Katherine Jackson's children, especially the brothers who formed the Motown boy band the Jackson 5, achieved significant success in the music industry. The group, later known as the Jacksons, included Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and the late Michael, with Randy replacing Jermaine down the line.

Michael and Janet Jackson, two of the family's most notable members, enjoyed illustrious solo careers and are regarded as influential figures in pop and R&B. The Jackson 5 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Michael and Janet later being inducted as solo artists. The family also received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2. The Hailey/Barrino families

K-Ci & JoJo is a duo composed of brothers Cedric "K-Ci" Hailey and Joel "JoJo" Hailey from Charlotte, North Carolina. They are also the lead singers of the successful R&B group Jodeci. The Haileys are known for hits like "All My Life," “Tell Me It’s Real,” and “Crazy,” along with high-profile collaborations like “How Do You Want It” with Tupac Shakur. Notably, they first gained recognition as part of a gospel quartet before joining Jodeci.

Meanwhile, their cousin, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, gained fame after winning “American Idol.” Her debut single, "I Believe," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was followed by numerous awards and accolades. In addition, she authored a best-selling autobiography, "Life Is Not a Fairy Tale," which was adapted into a television film, and starred as Celie Johnson in the Broadway musical The Color Purple and its film adaptation. Fantasia’s brother, Ricco Barrino, and uncles, the Barrino Brothers, are all also accomplished musicians.

3. The Braxton family

The Braxtons are an R&B group that was originally comprised of sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton. The group, originally from Severn, Maryland, harmonized as children and performed in church choirs. Initially gaining attention with their single "Good Life,” Toni's massive success as a solo artist led to the group's temporary disbandment.

The sisters eventually reunited for “Braxton Family Values,” a reality show that featured their mother, Evelyn Braxton, and other related series. Despite initial commercial challenges, the sisters have each pursued solo careers and other projects, with occasional reunions for performances and recordings. Tragically, Traci passed away following a long battle with esophageal cancer.

4. The Edmonds family

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is an acclaimed American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Indianapolis, Indiana. He is renowned for writing and producing a wealth of No. 1 R&B hits and winning a slew of Grammy Awards. His early career included performing with funk artist Bootsy Collins and the group Manchild before co-founding LaFace Records with Antonio "L.A." Reid, a label that helped launch successful careers for TLC, Usher, and Toni Braxton.

Babyface’s older brothers, Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, formed the successful R&B outfit After 7 with their friend, Keith Mitchell. The group’s self-titled debut LP scored a platinum certification thanks to songs like "Heat of the Moment," "Ready or Not," and "Can't Stop." After disbanding, the group reunited with Melvin's son, Jason, who replaced him on tour and contributed to their successful comeback release, Timeless. Unfortunately, Melvin passed away, and Jason subsequently left the group.

5. The Isley family

The Isley Brothers are a musical collective from Cincinnati, Ohio, formed by brothers O'Kelly, Rudolph, and Ronald Isley. Initially a gospel group, they transitioned to secular music and gained fame with their hit "Shout.” Younger brothers Ernie and Marvin, along with brother-in-law Chris Jasper, joined and transformed the group into a complete band. Throughout their various lineups, the Isley Brothers have sold several million units and boasted charting hits across decades.

Alexandra “Alex” Isley, the daughter of Ernie, grew up to become a decorated singer, songwriter, and producer. She debuted with the EP The Love/Art Memoirs and has collaborated with notable artists like Scarface, Masego, Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, and Lucky Daye.

6. The Levert family

Edward “Eddie” Willis Levert is a singer that’s best known as the lead vocalist of The O'Jays. Raised in Canton, Ohio, he began his musical journey in church and later formed the group The Triumphs during high school. The group evolved into The O'Jays, achieving fame with hits like "Lovin' You."

Eddie's sons, Gerald and Sean Levert, also became successful musicians – both as individual talents and as the group LeVert. Tragically, both Gerald and Sean have passed away. Despite these losses, Eddie continues to perform with The O'Jays and as a solo artist.

7. The Winans family

The Winans family, hailing from Detroit, Michigan, is renowned in gospel music circles for their profound musical talent spanning generations. Led by parents David "Pop" and Delores "Mom" Winans, the family boasts a rich legacy that has since expanded into secular genres. Their children include David Winans II, Ronald, Marvin, Carvin, Michael, BeBe, CeCe, Angie, and Debbie Winans, among others, each of whom made significant contributions to music both individually and collectively.

Notably, BeBe and CeCe Winans achieved widespread acclaim as a duo, while Marvin Winans leads the Perfecting Church in Detroit and records with his choir. Mario Winans, the son of Vickie Winans, is a successful R&B singer known for his single "I Don't Wanna Know." Juan Winans, the son of Carvin Winans, is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter who has written for the likes of Joe, Lalah Hathaway, Tyler Perry, and Boyz II Men.

8. The DeBarge family

The DeBarge family, originating from Grand Rapids, Michigan, has left a huge mark on the rhythm and blues scene. Led by parents Robert and Etterlene, the family's musical journey began with Bobby DeBarge founding the funk-soul band Switch, which achieved success with hits like "There'll Never Be." Subsequently, siblings Bunny, Marty, Randy, El, and James formed DeBarge, gaining fame with chart-topping singles such as "I Like It" and "All This Love." Chico and El DeBarge pursued successful solo careers, with El collaborating on hits like "Who's Johnny" and "Secret Garden."

Throughout their expansive career, the DeBarge family's influence extended across generations, with members like James’ daughter, Kristinia DeBarge, achieving chart success. Their collective impact on R&B and gospel music solidified their status as a pioneering musical dynasty.

9. The Knowles family

Tina Knowles, born in Galveston, Texas, is the youngest of seven siblings and a descendant of Louisiana Creole heritage. She showed early musical talent as part of a high school singing group inspired by The Supremes. She later married Mathew Knowles, who later became manager of Destiny's Child, the group that launched their daughter Beyoncé's career. Both as a member of Destiny’s Child and as a solo artist, Beyoncé has become one of the most groundbreaking singers of all time. Her younger sister Solange Knowles followed in her musical footsteps with a successful career in her own right.

Notably, after filing for divorce from Mathew, Tina married actor Richard Lawson, and through this marriage, she became a stepmother to Lawson's children. She also considers Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland as one of her daughters, as she played a significant role in her upbringing. Knowles, now a grandmother of four – including budding star Blue Ivy Carter – continues to be a central figure in her family's life and remains connected to the music industry through her influence and support.

10. The Neville family

Aaron Neville, born in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a renowned R&B and soul singer with a long-lasting career. Known for his distinctive voice, he achieved early success with "Tell It Like It Is” and released multiple platinum albums and Top 10 hits throughout. Neville also collaborated with Linda Ronstadt on the Grammy-winning album, Cry Like a Rainstorm, Howl Like the Wind, and explored other genres like country music.

Neville's versatility is highlighted by his gospel and jazz albums, including Devotion and Nature Boy: The Standards Album, which topped their respective charts. His influence extended to notable performances, such as singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and contributing to diverse projects like the documentary Make It Funky! He has been married twice and has a musical family, including sons Ivan and Jason – both of whom are active musicians in their own right.

11. The Norwood family

Brandy Norwood was born into a musical family in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Carson, California, where she launched her career as a backing vocalist. As a solo artist, she's sold millions of albums worldwide and earned various awards. Her duet with Monica, "The Boy Is Mine,” quickly became one of the best-selling female duets ever.

Brandy’s younger brother, Ray J, found early success as a child actor before transitioning into music. He’s also become an accomplished entrepreneur thanks to his ventures into consumer electronics and reality television.

12. The Warwick-Houston family

Dionne Warrick is an iconic singer, actress, and television show host. She achieved immense success with hits like "Walk On By" and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," blending pop, R&B, and soul influences.

Warwick’s cousin, the late Whitney Houston, became one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and was known for her powerful voice and hits such as "I Will Always Love You" and "Greatest Love of All." Houston's career also spanned multiple genres, including R&B, pop, and gospel. Their family's musical legacy extends further through Cissy Houston, Whitney's mother, who was a successful soul and gospel singer. Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney and Bobby Brown, was also a television personality and artist before her tragic passing.

13. The Marley family

Bob Marley, an iconic figure in reggae music, laid the foundation for a musical dynasty that includes his talented children Ziggy, Stephen, and Damian Marley. Ziggy Marley, Grammy Award winner and leader of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, blends reggae with rock and pop influences. Stephen Marley, a Grammy-winning artist and producer, has made significant contributions to reggae music both solo and collaboratively. Damian Marley, known as "Jr. Gong," has innovated with reggae and Hip Hop fusions.

Lauryn Hill, although not a blood relative, has been associated with the Marley family through her marriage to Rohan Marley and her musical collaborations. Her work with The Fugees and solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill showcased her unique blend of reggae, soul, and rap. Hill’s son, YG Marley, had also been crafting hits on the music scene.