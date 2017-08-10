Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj is not just a rapper — she’s a global fashion force. From her early Barbie-inspired looks to high-fashion red carpet-moments, her style evolution has been as groundbreaking as her music. Known for pushing boundaries, she never shies away from out-of-the-box choices. Whether she's rocking vibrant wigs, avant-garde silhouettes, or daring ensembles, Minaj’s fashion always grabs attention. Her outfits tell stories, blending street style with haute couture, and showcasing her fearlessness and creativity. As the years have gone by, Minaj has moved from playful, larger-than-life costumes to sleek, high-fashion masterpieces that still stay true to her bold spirit. Always at the forefront of fashion, she redefines what it means to be a style icon, mixing femininity with edginess and constantly keeping the world on its toes. Let’s dive into some of her most iconic fashion moments that have left an indelible mark on the industry.

1. Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 show

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Draped in a dramatic red gown with oversized statement sleeves and a deep plunging neckline, the “Super Bass” rapper turned heads on the Marc Jacobs runway. Her bold yellow wig added a pop of energy that elevated the look into something unforgettable. The entire ensemble screamed high fashion with a rebellious edge.

2. 2014 MTV European Music Awards

Image Image Credit Ian Gavan/MTV 2014 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

She came through in a grey diamond-studded bustier paired with a ruffled skirt that trailed for miles. The gown's mix of structured elegance and daring design was the perfect red carpet-moment. Paired with icy jewels and her presence, the wife and mother of one made it clear this was no ordinary awards show fit.

3. Marc Jacobs fall 2020 show

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For the fall 2020 runway, she sported a floral mini dress with massive, ruffled sleeves, proving that drama is her middle name. Cinched at the waist with a vibrant orange belt and knee-high brown boots, the look played with color and texture most creatively. A yellow handbag pulled it all together, showing she’s not afraid to mix bold accessories.

4. Haider Ackermann Autumn/Winter 2017 show

Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The Mugler low-cut top and black leather shorts combo were all anyone could talk about. With her left breast exposed, save for a diamond-shaped pastie, she made a bold statement on body confidence. She completed the look with strappy heels and purple sunglasses, making it a moment in fearless fashion history.

5. Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Red was the theme as she stepped out in a Gucci leotard encrusted with crystal G’s, matching tights, and red leather boots. The outfit was a perfect example of The Pinkprint rapper’s ability to turn a stage look into a high-fashion moment. It was dramatic, daring, and completely Minaj.

6. 2024 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The Trinidadian-born star took the “sculptural floral” theme to the next level in a custom Marni hourglass minidress. The dress, covered in 3D hand-painted flowers, turned her into a walking piece of art. Paired with floral shoes and dazzling jewels, she embodied high-fashion elegance with an edge.

7. 2011 Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Frank Trapper / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Covered head-to-toe in leopard print by Givenchy, she went for full drama at the 2011 Grammys. The satin dress, matching gloves, leggings, and a wild updo brought the look to life. It was a fearless mix of animal print and avant-garde, making it an iconic red carpet moment.

8. 2009 BET Hip Hop Awards

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This look epitomized early Minaj — edgy, playful, and full of personality. She rocked a black leather jacket, cut-out leggings, and the iconic Barbie chain and bangs with pink tracks in her hair. It was a staple for her early street style that fans couldn’t get enough of.

9. 2010 American Music Awards

Image Image Credit Jason Merritt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Wearing a gold skeletal dress over a hot pink Manish Arora creation, she gave the red carpet an avant-garde twist. The short-in-the-back, long-in-the-front blonde bob with green tips became an instant signature. It was bold, vibrant, and uniquely her.

10. 2015 American Music Awards

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Her pink textured dress featured intricate gold rose details on the shoulders, waist, and arms, showing a softer yet commanding side of her style. The long sleeves created an air of sophistication, while the gold accents provided a regal touch. This outfit marked her shift into more refined, yet equally fierce, fashion.

11. 2016 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Embracing the Manus x Machina theme, the 41-year-old rocked a black Moschino gown with crisscross halter straps and dramatic buckle details. Her look pushed the envelope while still capturing the futuristic vibe of the event. Long sheer gloves and Stuart Weitzman heels sealed her status as a Met Gala heavyweight.

12. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Image Image Credit picture alliance / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

She opted for a striking blue Bao Tranchi gown with mesh cutouts for the 2016 VMAs. The sleek, body-hugging dress showed off her curves while staying edgy with strategic side cuts. It was a showstopper that balanced sensuality and sophistication.

13. 2018 Fashion Media Awards

Image Image Credit Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper shut it down in a purple Pamella Roland gown covered in crystals and feathers. With a matching purple wig and long studded black belt, the look was dramatic, fierce, and unapologetically extra. It was a head-to-toe vibe that no one else could pull off like her.