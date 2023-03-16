Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach attends 2023 Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fashion is a part of our everyday lives. When you wear clothes and coordinate with accessories, you make a statement wherever you go. Completing a full look gives you that instant feeling of transformation, empowerment, and a message to share with the world. There is power in looking your best with various patterns and textures. With color-blocking, mix-matched separates or whatever your mood is, your outfit can bring out your greatest qualities. Even if you do not know how to do it yourself, countless experts have helped notable people construct their iconic images and leave lasting impressions.

One of those A-listers who has magnified the way we view fashion is none other than Law Roach, who spoke with REVOLT for an exclusive interview during 2024 REVOLT WORLD. The revered talent not only puts looks together but also knows how to push boundaries. He is the world's only self-proclaimed image architect who advocates for using fashion as the blueprint for being your ultimate self. With so much that Roach has accomplished in the industry, you cannot deny that the legend has created some of the most iconic moments of all time.

Roach didn’t start out on top. He worked his way up to be able to collaborate with superstars such as Celine Dion, Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ariana Grande, to name a few. You may recall the incredible looks of Dion during 2016 Paris Couture Week or Zendaya commanding rooms with mesmerizing ensembles at various award shows and events; that is the power of the visionary himself. Since his retirement in March 2023, Roach has continued to work with the “Challengers” star, who is also his best friend, while expanding his portfolio in new ways. The image architect added “author” to his list of titles, and the world couldn’t be more excited to learn from him.

Roach recently launched his new book, “How to Build a Fashion Icon.” Some may have assumed the literary work would be filled with the dos and don'ts of fashion, but the stylish figure wants fans to use it to update their mindsets when showing up in the world.

“It's really a guide that increases confidence. There are no fashion tips or dos and don'ts. This guide is about using fashion to build the ultimate confidence and get you to a place where you can say, ‘F**k you. I wear what I want to wear, I will say what I want to say, and I do what I want to do.’ That is what it is about,” he told REVOLT.

Roach knows all too well about breaking through narratives that can impact your self-esteem. Growing up on the south side of Chicago, he knows firsthand what it means to hustle and prove people’s assumptions wrong. According to The Guardian, Roach states in his book, “Nothing fell in my lap, and certainly nothing came easy. Even though I didn’t see anyone who looked like me… I kept my eyes on the prize.”

The living legend has reached this level of success not because of his association with superstars but because he knows the importance of determination, believing in himself, and using fashion as part of his superhero identity.

“I think every superhero has a costume. Our fashion and the clothes we wear are our armor when we go into the world every day. To deal with all the chaos that we have to deal with. Sometimes we minimize how strong, real, and powerful fashion can be when it comes to that. I think having the right level of confidence enables you to choose the right way to be out in the world,” Roach added in his conversation with REVOLT.