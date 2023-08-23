Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach and Zendaya Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In the fast-paced world of fashion, celebrities are as iconic as the stylists who help bring their looks to life. These seven celebrity-stylist duos have continually reshaped trends and set new standards. From Zendaya and Law Roach's trailblazing elegance to Cardi B and Kollin Carter's bold statements, these partnerships transcend today's fashion, leaving lasting impressions on style across the generations of tomorrow. Here are the unforgettable celebrity-stylist partnerships who are shaping the future of fashion.

1. Zendaya and Law Roach

Image Image Credit Jeff Spicer / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach and Zendaya Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Ask anyone who the Gen Z fashion It Girl is and 10 times out of 10 they’ll say Zendaya. The multi-hyphenate began working with Law Roach in 2011 when she was just 14 years old. During her post-Disney days, the award-winning icon wasn’t taken seriously yet as an actress; however, the famed fashion mogul still styled her in jaw-dropping looks, which elevated her to a position where she couldn’t be ignored. The duo shares a love for fashion and a willingness to take risks, which has led to many memorable looks. Whether it’s the one-of-one vintage Mugler robot suit to match the theme of the Dune 2 premiere or a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress to cover Vogue, Zendaya has yet to misstep with Law Roach by her side. They have developed such a close friendship that since the stylist announced his retirement in 2023, she’s been his sole priority client. The pair is often seen together on red carpets and seated in the front row at fashion week. Law Roach has stated that what sets Zendaya apart from other wearers of haute couture is that she doesn’t borrow — she buys. And that’s what separates fashion icons from fashionistas.

2. Cardi B and Kollin Carter

You can take the girl out of the Bronx, but you can’t take the Bronx out of the girl. When it comes to Cardi B and Kollin Carter, they don’t try to. Their synergy is characterized by bold statement-making looks that seamlessly blend luxury and streetwear influences. Carter's keen eye for dramatic silhouettes and unexpected details complements Cardi B's fearless personality. This results in memorable red carpet appearances, jaw-dropping music video looks, and unforgettable editorial spreads that consistently garner attention and acclaim. From the iconic Christian Cowan suit on the Invasion of Privacy album cover to the breathtaking royal blue Gaurav Gupta gown on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper remains the center of the conversation with each new fit. According to Carter, Cardi B’s style is all about playing up the drama, so we hope they keep the dramatics coming.

3. Rihanna and Jahleel Weaver

Image Image Credit Jeff Spicer/BFC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jahleel Weaver and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At this point, Rihanna is synonymous with the epitome of fashion muses. Therefore, it’s only right that her partnership with Jahleel Weaver is synonymous with fashion that defies convention. Weaver's ability to curate avant-garde ensembles that reflect Rihanna's unapologetic attitude has further solidified the Bajan singer’s status as a fashion icon over the past decade. Together, they continually redefine red carpet and street style, globally influencing trends with bold choices and innovative collaborations. Weaver styles Rihanna so impeccably that her beau ASAP Rocky even commissioned a ring to commemorate her stunning mint green custom Fenty ensemble at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. That same night, the duo accepted the Urban Luxe award for Rihanna’s ready-to-wear line in partnership with LVMH, which had launched earlier that spring. The ANTI creator made history as the first-ever Black woman to lead a luxury brand with the fashion house. Weaver serves not only as the icon’s stylist, but as her creative director and collaborator in all things fashion as well. We’re excited to see how Rihanna and her “gusband” dominate the next decade.

4. Lil’ Kim and Misa Hylton

Image Image Credit Mireya Acierto / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Misa Hylton and Lil Kim Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Lil’ Kim and Misa Hylton revolutionized Hip Hop fashion by combining hardcore New York street style with feminine luxe. Hylton's daring designs and keen eye for couture perfectly complemented the "Lady Marmalade” artist’s bold persona. Together, they created memorable looks that challenge the perception of female rappers and celebrate self-expression. Who can forget the iconic lilac look that Lil’ Kim wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards? Hylton deserves all the praise for designing the famed one-shouldered jumpsuit and matching pastie. Lil’ Kim’s signature ghetto-fabulous style paved the way for future femcees to embrace fashion in a way that had never been done before. Even stars beyond the rap world like Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé have recreated the Brooklyn native’s groundbreaking looks.

5. Ayo Edebiri and Danielle Goldberg

Image Image Credit Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In just a few short years, Ayo Edebiri has become one of the most refreshing young fashionistas of the 2020s. We have Danielle Goldberg to thank for that. Together, they bring a fresh, irreverent perspective to red carpet fashion, blending humor with high style. Often playfully subverting traditional glamour, the comedian displays an easygoing sensibility that has transformed her into fashion's ultimate girl next door. During her 2024 Awards season sweep, Edebiri had all eyes on her, donning a chic red Prada dress at the Golden Globes, a butter-yellow leather dress by Proenza Schouler at the Governors Awards, a sleek white suit from The Row at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and a custom 3-D sculpted Louis Vuitton gown for the Emmy Awards. With a penchant to go viral with every look, we can’t wait to see what “The Bear” star and Goldberg have up their sleeves.

6. Colman Domingo and Wayman + Micah

You can always count on Colman Domingo to rock a perfectly tailored suit. Styled by the dynamic duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, known as Wayman + Micah, the actor has established a signature style that blends sophistication with a modern edge in men's fashion. Wayman + Micah's eye for style perfectly complements his confident presence, showcasing his unique style and evolving with each red carpet appearance. Together, they redefine masculine elegance and make Domingo a standout in the fashion world. The striking mustard Valentino suit paired with a textured metallic gold coat that the playwright wore for the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards is still a crowd favorite. With Domingo starring in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson and Nat King Cole biopics, we’re sure to see several more show-stopping red carpet moments.

7. Lil Nas X and Hodo Musa

Whether in a head-to-toe hot pink Versace cowboy getup or a dazzling white pearl Balmain ensemble, Lil Nas X is sure to turn heads wherever he goes. After all, the star donned three gold Versace statement looks at the 2021 Met Gala. Stylist and creative director Hodo Musa is the genius behind the “Old Town Road” rapper’s daring and unforgettable fashion moments. Lil Nas X’s flamboyant style is marked by his fierce approach to fashion, challenging gender norms and embracing extravagant creativity. Musa's ability to craft elaborate statement-making looks that reflect the hitmaker’s bold vision has garnered widespread acclaim. Together, the duo has pushed boundaries and redefined what it means to make a statement in contemporary fashion. We could use more of that in the industry, baby!