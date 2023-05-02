Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The Met Gala, also known as "The Super Bowl of Fashion,” took place on May 6 in NYC, featuring an array of looks inspired by the 2024 "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'' theme. The best of the best in all of entertainment gave their most unique interpretations of "The Garden of Time" dress code, including Grammy-winning sensation Tyla making her debut and co-Chair Zendaya, who wore two archival looks! Elsewhere throughout the night, arrivals displayed show-stopping ensembles that reflected the creativity of each individual and the fashion houses they attended with.



Overall, this year's gala was a testament to fashion's enduring legacy and the strong prominence of the Met Museum. Here are my best dressed picks of the night!

1. Tyla

Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla

South African rising star Tyla made her Met Gala debut wearing a custom Balmain dress that was inspired by the sand of time. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, an hourglass clutch, and sand residue on her arms for a winning look.

2. Bad Bunny

Image Credit Kevin Mazur/MG24 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny lived up to fashionable expectations wearing a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal look by John Galliano. As one of the four co-chairs of the prestigious night, he set the tone for the gentlemen by delivering a look perfectly on theme.

3. Zendaya

Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya

Fashion icon Zendaya delivered two beautiful looks on the green carpet as co-chair, surprising guests with a black, archival 1996 Givenchy dress by Galliano. The dress featured a black corseted lace-up top with pockets and an exaggerated, long skirt. She completed the look with an archival floral bouquet Fascinator hat by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen. Perfection!

4. Colman Domingo

Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo continued his winning red carpet streak wearing a custom Willy Chavarria cream and black tuxedo! His inspiration for the night was the late, famed fashion editor André Leon Talley and Chadwick Boseman. Domingo was the perfect touch of humility and grace.

5. Nicki Minaj

Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj descended on the steps in a playful, custom, yellow metallic dress by Marni with miniature flowers embedded throughout and on her shoulder straps. She completed the look with yellow accessories and floral-themed hair that gave a fairytale nymph vibe.

6. Ben Simmons

Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons made his memorable Met Gala debut wearing a bespoke grey Thom Browne suit with garden detailing on the jacket and overcoat. He completed the winning look with coral-tinted sunglasses and a perfectly timed clock briefcase. A nod to both the theme and the designer.





7. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph was the only guest in The Garden of Time to wear denim and she looked incredible! Her perfectly tailored, two-toned custom Gap gown hugged her body in all the right places with billowing sleeves and a cascading long train that decorated the carpet. She accessorized with denim nails and minimal jewelry.

8. Wisdom Kaye

Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wisdom Kaye

Model Wisdom Kaye descended on the green carpet in a fiery red custom look by Robert Wun that included a matching hat. The dramatic fit served the content creator well and stood out amongst the many guests of the night!

9. Venus Williams

Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Venus Williams

Venus Williams stunned in a custom sheer and strapless Marc Jacobs gown with mirrored paillettes. She completed the look with a braided updo and minimal jewelry that really let her shine bright!

10. Usher

Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher

Usher wore a multi-layered and theatrical black Alexander McQueen look that hit all aspects of the Garden of Time theme. The R&B king’s ensemble consisted of a dramatic black overcoat, a suit with red and black floral dripping details, and a leather wide-brimmed top hat.

11. Anok Yai

Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anok Yai

Supermodel Anok Yai channeled an enchanting diamond fairy while wearing a custom crystal jumpsuit by Swarovski. The look featured three shades of blue and perfectly complemented her dark skin. In The Garden of Time, Yai certainly stood out!

12. Sir Lewis Hamilton

Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lewis Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton hit the carpet in a custom Burberry ensemble by Daniel Lee that consisted of a wool overcoat with floral embroidery and a double-breasted suit. The look was inspired by an 18th-century slave who became the first Black gardener in Wales and included winning details like a diamond thorn necklace.

13. Angel Reese

Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese

Angel Reese, the former LSU basketball phenom, made her Met Gala debut on her 22nd birthday wearing a sparkly, mint-green custom 16Arlington dress that featured a plunging V-neck and a sheer, floor length skirt with feathers around the waist. The Bayou Barbie looked beautiful and set the tone for what is to come for her in the fashion arena.